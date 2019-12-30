Ready Steady Cook promises to be “one of the most sustainable food shows on TV”

Prepared Regular Cook dinner is making a return to BBC One within the new yr – and the BBC has promised that the brand new model will probably be “one of the most sustainable food shows on TV.”

Having first hit our screens in 1994, Prepared Regular Cook dinner was beforehand hosted by Fern Britton after which superstar chef Ainsley Harriott. However a decade after it got here to an finish, the BBC confirmed the daytime sequence can be again in 2020.

The present, which is able to this time be fronted by Rylan Clark-Neal, will promote sustainability in a lot of methods together with changing plastic luggage with reusable jute totes, presenting elements on display in a “responsible way” and through the use of separate color coded waste bins each on set and backstage.

Different measures taken to make sure a extra environmentally pleasant strategy embrace the donation of unused fruit and veg and non-perishable objects to an area meals financial institution, sourcing elements from native suppliers as a lot as doable favouring Truthful Commerce objects over others, and favouring seasonal merchandise to keep away from extreme meals miles.

The present has additionally pledged to replicate modern meals themes mirroring the modifications in meals and British cooking over the previous decade.

Clark-Neal mentioned, “One of many greatest sustainability points we face is from meals and packaging waste, so Prepared Regular Cook dinner is being introduced bang updated to play its half in tackling this.

“It’s going to be good bye plastic bags and hello jute totes when we hit screens in the New Year. I can’t wait to get stuck in!”

In the meantime, Cat Lawson, government producer at Exceptional TV added, “The world has modified rather a lot since Prepared Regular Cook dinner was on air final, and it’s extra vital than ever to supply sustainable and ethically produced meals.

“As such Ready Steady Cook will be favouring local suppliers and seasonal products, avoiding single use plastic and food waste as much as possible.”