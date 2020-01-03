Ready to attack PoK if ordered, says India’s new Army Chief MM Naravane

Who’s Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane? India’s subsequent Military Chief













The Chief of Indian Military Normal Manoj Mukund Naravane stated in a current interview that the military has “various plans” to conduct larger-scale operations in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and is prepared for “any task”.

Just lately, in an unique interview with a information company, Gen Naravane stated that India reserves the appropriate to “preemptively strike” at sources of terror throughout the Line of Management.

Normal Naravane, India’s 28th Military chief, changed incumbent Gen Bipin Rawat on December 31, 2019.

When requested if India can have a look at navy operations in PoK, Normal Naravane stated in an interview with HEARALPUBLICIST, “We have our forces deployed all along the border including Jammu and Kashmir and we have various plans and if required, those plans can be put into action. We will carry out and carry out successfully any task that we are tasked to do.”

Jaishankar reiterates India’s stand on PoK

Earlier, Exterior Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had insisted that PoK is a part of India. “PoK is part of India and we expect one day that we will have physical jurisdiction over it,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar reiterated that India’s place on PoK has all the time been and can all the time be very clear as PoK is a part of our nation.

India’s new Military Chief

The Narendra Modi-led NDA authorities introduced the brand new Chief of Military Workers after having finalized three names which have been despatched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choice. The three officers who have been examined for the COAS publish have been Vice Chief, Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, Northern Military Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Southern Military Commander, Lt Gen Satinder Kumar Saini.