“Ready To Debate”: Mayawati’s On Amit Shah’s Citizenship Law Challenge

BSP is able to debate the Citizenship Modification Act, Mayawati stated. (File)

Lucknow:

A day after Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah dared the opposition to debate the Citizenship Modification Act with him, Bahujan Samajwadi Celebration supremo Mayawati stated her social gathering is prepared for the problem.

Addressing a rally in assist of the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) in Lucknow on Tuesday, Mr Shah had dared Mayawati, Rahul Gandhi, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Celebration president Akhilesh Yadav to a debate with him on the regulation on a public platform.

“The BSP is ready to accept the challenge thrown by the central government, which is troubled by the organised struggle and agitation all over the country against the most controversial CAA/NRC/NPR, especially by the youth and women, for a debate on the issue on any platform and anywhere,” Mayawati stated in a tweet in Hindi.

In line with the Citizenship Modification Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who’ve come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014, to flee spiritual persecution there won’t be handled as unlawful immigrants and strategy of giving them citizenship shall be expedited.

Critics say that the regulation discriminates on the idea of faith and violates the Structure. In addition they allege that the CAA together with the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) is meant to focus on the Muslim neighborhood in India.