“Ready To Face Them, Whatever Pleas They File”: Nirbhaya’s Mother

We really feel that they are going to be hanged on January 22, Nirbhaya’s mom mentioned (File)

New Delhi:

The mom of 23-year-old paramedic pupil, who was raped and brutally assaulted by six males in December 2012, on Tuesday mentioned she knew that the healing petitions of the convicts will likely be rejected and is assured that they are going to be hanged on January 22.

Her remarks got here after the Supreme Court docket on Tuesday refused to remain the execution of two of the 4 demise row convicts within the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and homicide case whereas dismissing their healing petitions in opposition to their conviction and capital punishment.

“The curative please had to be rejected. This was the third time they had gone to the Supreme Court. Whatever pleas they file, we are ready to face them and we will fight it out. We feel that they will be hanged on January 22. We want that to happen,” Nirbhaya’s mom advised PTI over telephone.

The 4 convicts — Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) — are to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail as a Delhi court docket issued their demise warrants on January 7.

Vinay and Mukesh had filed healing petitions on January 9.

Shortly after the apex court docket refused to remain the execution of two of them, Mukesh moved a mercy petition earlier than President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mukesh additionally approached the Delhi Excessive Court docket for quashing the demise warrant. The excessive court docket is predicted to take up his petition on Wednesday.