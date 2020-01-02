Ready To Target PoK If Asked: New Army Chief To NDTV

Military chief Normal MM Naravane had robust phrases on Pakistan and the phobia it sponsors

New Delhi:

The brand new Chief of Military Employees Normal MM Naravane has stated the military has “various plans” for operations in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and is prepared for “any task”. In an interview with HEARALPUBLICIST, requested if India can have a look at navy operations in PoK as one thing than will be realistically achieved, Normal Naravane stated: “We have our forces deployed all along the border including Jammu and Kashmir and we have various plans and if required, those plans can be put into action. We will carry out and carry out successfully any task that we are tasked to do.”

Requested if that may embrace operations in PoK on a bigger scale, he informed HEARALPUBLICIST, “Should that be the mandate”.

The military chief had robust phrases on Pakistan and the phobia it sponsors after he took over from Normal Bipin Rawat on Tuesday. In such a scenario, India “reserves the right to pre-emptively strike at the sources of terror”, he stated.

During the last 4 years, the armed forces have carried out two a lot publicised operations consistent with the federal government’s robust line on terror.

In 2016, surgical strikes had been held towards terror camps throughout the Line of Management following the assault on a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri. In February final 12 months, the Air Drive focused a coaching camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan’s Balakot after the suicide assault in Kashmir’s Pulwama.

However Union Minister Rajnath Singh had extra in thoughts when he issued an open warning to Pakistan in September amid the stress with Pakistan over the Centre’s transfer to scrap Article 370.

“You can see they’re already getting discouraged. Pakistan PM comes to PoK and suggests Pakistanis not to go to the border. It’s good because if they come, they’ll not be able to go back to Pakistan. They should not commit the mistake of repeating 1965 and 1971,” Mr Singh had stated.

“If they (Pakistan) repeat it, then they should think what will become of PoK,” he had added.

For now, the military chief stated, the duty is to “make sure that incursions or infiltrations do not take place”. “We need to maintain a high state of vigil round the clock, in different terrains and climactic conditions and that is indeed a very hard task,” he added.