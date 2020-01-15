Real Estate – “Paper Cup” (Feat. Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath)

Actual Property's 2017 album In Thoughts delivered on the band's typical promise of extraordinarily fairly daydream guitar-pop, but it surely felt a bit just like the band had bumped up towards a wall when it comes to inventive development. Even subbing in guitarist Julian Lynch for the disgraced Matt Mondanile didn’t do a lot to shake up their sound past rising the lushness by a couple of levels. They have been nonetheless nice at what they did, however they gave the impression to be operating in place – maybe on a treadmill in a suburban basement someplace, given Martin Courtney's longtime topic fixations.

So it's thrilling to listen to them really pushing out into new instructions on the follow-up. That album is named The Important Factor , and it's coming on the finish of February. It finds the band incorporating the affect of European digital pop acts within the lounge-psych realm, like Stereolab and Air, in addition to leaning more durable into their jam-band inclinations. Additionally new: They've collaborated with Amelia Meath from the synth-pop duo Sylvan Esso on disco-inflected lead single “Paper Cup,” which arrives at present with a music video monitoring an enormous animatronic squirrel within the sundown of its profession. “Was I ever that young, or was I always old?” Courtney sings together with his signature wistful grace.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Friday”

02 “Paper Cup”

03 “Gone”

04 “You”

05 “November”

06 “Falling Down”

07 “Also A But”

08 “The Main Thing”

09 “Shallow Sun”

10 “Sting”

11 “Silent World”

12 “Procession”

13 “Brother”

The Important Factor is out 2 / 28 on Domino.