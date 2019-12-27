“Real Face Of Pak”: Gautam Gambhir On “Hindu” Player Danish Kaneria’s

Gautam Gambhir mentioned Danish Kaneria’s remark that he was mistreated reveals “real face of Pakistan”

New Delhi:

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday mentioned Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria’s remark that he was mistreated by a number of teammates for being a Hindu confirmed the “real face of Pakistan”.

“We had captains like Mohammad Azharuddin leading India for such a long time… This is happening in a country led by Imran Khan who himself was a cricketer,” Mr Gambhir mentioned, information company Press Belief of India reported.

The previous India opener mentioned Mr Kaneria has performed Check cricket for his nation. “This is really shameful” if regardless of that he is being made to face such “torture”, Mr Gambhir mentioned.

“India gave so much respect to Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel. In fact, Patel is my close friend. We always played as a team to make our country proud. But the reports coming in from Pakistan are really unfortunate,” Mr Gambhir mentioned. “This shows the real face of Pakistan,” he added.

Nicely completed Shoaib Akhtar for being vocal in regards to the discrimination Danish Kaneria confronted. Extra braveness to you for being trustworthy and simple. Not straightforward to talk a bitter fact in your nation. #ShoaibAkhtar#[email protected]@[email protected]/qCw9hqFic1 — Main Gen S P Sinha (@MajGen_SPsinha) December 27, 2019

The cricketer-turned-politician mentioned if a sportsperson might face such therapy, “one can only imagine what Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities have to go through (in Pakistan)”.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had Mr Kaneria confronted discrimination within the palms of some Pakistani cricketers, who have been reluctant to even eat with him as a result of he’s a Hindu. Mr Kaneria supported Mr Akhtar’s declare.

Mr Kaneria, the one Hindu to play for Pakistan after his maternal uncle Anil Dalpat, took 261 wickets in 61 Exams at a mean of 34.79. He additionally performed 18 ODIs.

On the protests in opposition to the amended citizenship legislation, Mr Gambhir mentioned folks have been being misled and the laws was not “anti-Muslim or anti-Indian”. “I would request people… whatever you want to do, please do it peacefully. The government will resolve your issues. Nothing will come out of violence, throwing stones on police and damaging public property,” he mentioned.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’ll assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

