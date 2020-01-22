Real good eats at Rock ‘N Deli

The Rock ‘N Deli famed Quebec-based Canadian smoked meat franchise, with locations throughout Quebec and Ontario, is known for its range of delicious, Montreal-styled smoked meats, club sandwiches, roast beef, subs, wraps, salads and more – and the good news is a location has recently opened up in the city’s west-end, on St. Clair Ave., just a little east of Jane St.

In actual fact, that entire little part is brimming with new eateries (yippee for Denny’s! the place a latest breakfast proved to be past scrumptious, with glorious employees). The Rock ‘N Deli is one other nice discover – with nice employees and fabulous meals. We tried the membership sandwich, brimming with flavourful freshly roasted white-meat rooster and this wonderful home garlic mayo adopted by a beneficiant serving of curly fries, coleslaw, pickles and a drink – for beneath $13!

I seen somebody had ordered a fantastically ready, beneficiant smoked meat sandwich, however somebody on the desk subsequent to me stated the burger was one of the best within the metropolis. That they had pogo canines and poutine chips and much extra. Breakfast and catering, too. All I can say is – welcome to the neighbourhood!

— Rock ‘N Deli MTL Smoked Meat and extra, latest location, 2575 St. Clair Ave. W., Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; 416-762-4757; rockndeli.com; @rockndeli