Srinagar, Dec 25 (PTI) Actual Kashmir FC face defending champions Chennai Metropolis FC of their first I-League residence match of the season on Thursday within the first huge sporting occasion within the valley because it grew to become a union territory.

The abrogation of Article 370 and the following lockdown within the valley had raised safety issues, however Actual Kashmir have made elaborate preparations since then, allaying the fears of the visiting groups.

Actual Kashmir have performed solely two matches this season, each ending in attracts away from residence towards Kolkata giants East Bengal and Tiddim Highway Athletic Union (TRAU) of Imphal.

The ‘Snow Leopards’ have let a one-goal benefit slip within the closing 13 minutes of each their matches, conceding an equaliser within the 77th and 78th minutes towards East Bengal and TRAU respectively.

Though TRAU went 2-1 up towards the Snow Leopards later, Mason Robertson scored a fast equaliser to grab some extent from the match in Imphal.

Assessing his group’s final outing, Actual Kashmir head coach David Robertson stated, “In the second half, TRAU had a go at us and we defended well. We had a great chance when Krizo was one on one with the keeper and we could have killed the game. In football, these things happen. I am proud of my players and we could have scored more.”

Mason Robertson’s spectacular outing in Imphal asserted the worth he brings to the Actual Kashmir squad. His two-goal present featured a medical end that went in off the within of the woodwork for his first and a textbook header that levelled the scores for his second.

Requested about his son’s efficiency, David Robertson stated, “Mason is a valuable player. He is very versatile. We are lucky to have him at Real Kashmir. As a father, I am delighted for him plus it makes it easier to pick your son if he is doing well.”

Chennai Metropolis, then again, have made a sluggish begin to their I-League marketing campaign. They’ve secured simply 5 factors from 4 video games, with their solely victory coming towards TRAU of their season opener at Coimbatore.

Captain Roberto Eslava stated, “We have shown intensity, so the points that we have dropped, have not been for the lack of it. We have shown this desire (to fight) in every game, and the next game against Kashmir won’t be any different.”

