Real Kashmir Set To Host New Union Territory’s First Big Sporting Event

Actual Kashmir FC will play their season’s first I-League residence match towards defending champions Chennai Metropolis FC on December 26, the primary large sporting occasion within the valley because it turned a union territory. The abrogation of Article 370 and the following lockdown within the valley had raised safety issues, however Actual Kashmir have made elaborate preparations since then, allaying the fears of the visiting groups. “We are looking forward to hosting the defending champions in front of the home crowd. We have done our bit by tying all the loose ends and I am sure the match will be a treat to the football lovers in the valley,” mentioned RKFC vice-president Samarth Chattoo.

“I am sure that we expect a huge crowd as the people in the valley are very warm to receive guests,” Samarth added. That is the primary match for which the newly fashioned UT administration are promoting tickets.

Fashioned in 2016 after the large floods within the state, Actual Kashmir FC had managed to make the soccer group within the nation sit up and take discover, profitable the I-League 2nd Division in solely its second yr of existence and incomes promotion to the highest flight.

Then, persevering with the dream run, they exceeded expectations by ending third of their maiden season in top-flight.

Coach David Roberston’s males will hope for one more spectacular season within the I-League.