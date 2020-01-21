Real-Life ‘Katamari!’ This Drunk Driver Is Still Dragging The Cyclist He Hit

Calling all Katamari Damacy followers—you’re going to like this! In case you have been into this Namco traditional, you’ll undoubtedly be excited to listen to Keita Takahashi’s off-the-wall traditional just about got here to life moments in the past when a drunk driver ran over a motorbike messenger who received tangled within the bumper and remains to be being dragged by the automotive as we converse!

Watching the visibly intoxicated driver weave his manner by visitors with the badly bloodied bicycle owner trailing behind is certain to offer any HEARALPUBLICIST 2 proprietor some critical flashbacks to rolling across the Prince’s katamari within the 2004 cel-shaded traditional to gather cows, thumbtacks, takoyaki, forks, and every other quirky object you would discover. And similar to within the sport, this wildly swerving driver is choosing up all kinds of things as he runs them over! There’s some litter that received caught in his hubcaps from when he drove on the sidewalk. There’s blood on his windshield. And test it out! He simply picked up a bunch of newspapers when he tried to leap the curb to flee the scene!

Look out, everybody! If this man retains it up, fairly quickly he’s most likely going to be larger than the earth itself!

Actually, we right here at OGN are getting hit by a tidal wave of nostalgia simply watching the driving force ricochet off an alley wall plowing down a one-way aspect road. Katamari’s controls have been undoubtedly fairly clunky, and we will’t let you know the variety of instances we received caught in a good nook and wanted to make use of all our wits to maintain our ball transferring. Plus, if that screaming, closely wounded bicycle owner is a Katamari fan, there’s little doubt he’s excited to be a part of this unimaginable recreation!

Frankly, we hope this die-hard gamer by no means stops drunk driving in his mission to breathe contemporary life into the hallowed legacy of Katamari Damacy. If the police lastly catch as much as him, although, he can inform everybody in jail in regards to the day he gathered a haul that may make even the King Of All Cosmos proud.

Congrats to this true Katamari champ! Approach to go!