Real-life Rapunzel reveals fans of her 6ft-long locks ask if they can SNIFF it

An actual-life Rapunzel with hair practically six foot lengthy has revealed followers usually ask if they’ll ‘sniff’ it – and claims a girl’s magnificence lies in her locks.

Alena Kravchenko, 34, of Odessa, Ukraine, has been rising her mane because the age of 5 and washes it as soon as per week, which takes round an hour.

The mother-of-twins, Valeria and Miroslava, each seven, began her Instagram web page @alenuwka_longhair final 12 months, posting unimaginable footage of her luscious blonde locks in scenic backdrops to her 13.3K followers.

She claims to obtain dozens of marriage proposals from males on-line who supply to journey overseas to see her – nonetheless Alena mentioned she she often laughs off such requests.

Alena Kravchenko, 34, of Odessa, Ukraine, has been rising her mane because the age of 5 and washes it as soon as per week, which takes round an hour

The hair mannequin revealed followers usually ask if they’ll ‘sniff’ her 6ft lengthy mane – and claims a girl’s magnificence lies in her locks

Alena has been obsessive about conserving her hair lengthy since she was a baby, taking up board her mom’s recommendation lengthy braid ‘adorns a girl’.

And although she has a trim every so often, she has no intentions of slicing it any time quickly – regardless of the actual fact she generally steps on it.

‘From childhood, my mom informed me how lengthy a braid adorns a girl, her phrases stay in my coronary heart and soul all through life,’ she mentioned, including that her 1.8m lengthy hair is ‘the manifestation’ of her soul.

‘When folks see the size of my hair, they can not cover their enthusiastic seems to be and feelings, it’s totally good. Additionally, many come up and say how uncommon and exquisite it’s these days.

The mother-of-twins, Valeria and Miroslava, each seven, began her Instagram web page @alenuwka_longhair final 12 months, posting unimaginable footage of her luscious blonde locks in scenic backdrops to her 13.3K followers

‘My subscribers are the most effective and all the time delight me with constructive and good feedback addressed to me. Essentially the most uncommon feedback are a request to smell my hair.

‘Plenty of males admire my hair, need to meet, journey, invite me to go to their nation… usually I do not reply messages in order to not give a person hope.’

Alena has no plans to develop her hair longer, however mentioned a very powerful factor is that she ‘stands out towards odd ladies’ and maintains her ‘persona and originality’.

She washes her hair as soon as per week, which takes her about an hour every time, and makes use of each pure haircare merchandise to make her hair sturdy and frizz-free.

Alena has no plans to develop her hair longer, however mentioned a very powerful factor is that she ‘stands out towards odd ladies’ and maintains her ‘persona and originality’

To maintain her hair out of her method, Alena often braids it. Pictured right here sporting her lengthy locks in a bun on her head

Alena additionally combs her hair twice a day to eliminate any tangles and trims her ends each six months to maintain her locks wholesome and robust.

Talking about her haircare course of, Alena mentioned: ‘I often braid my hair, make a bun.

‘I take advantage of each pure merchandise and hair care merchandise, in addition to skilled merchandise.

‘I trim the ends twice a 12 months, the final time I did it was in July, the place I had 15cm minimize off.’

Alena washes her hair as soon as per week, which takes her about an hour every time, and makes use of each pure haircare merchandise to make her hair sturdy and frizz-free

Alena combs her hair twice a day to eliminate any tangles and trims her ends each six months to maintain her locks wholesome and robust

Alena confused the significance of loving and defending your hair to permit it develop and keep radiant

Alena experiences no discomfort together with her lengthy hair however mentioned she does unintentionally step on her locks occasionally.

She added: ‘On condition that the braid grew with me all my life, my physique is used to it.’

In a phrase of recommendation on easy methods to develop lengthy hair, Alena confused the significance of loving and defending your hair to permit it develop and keep radiant.

In keeping with Alena, in the event you shield your hair and deal with it with love, will probably be ‘wholesome and exquisite’ in return

Alena experiences no discomfort together with her lengthy hair however mentioned she does unintentionally step on her locks occasionally

She mentioned: ‘The principle secret in lengthy lovely hair is a good need to have such magnificence. You can not doubt it for a second.

‘How a lot you’re keen on and shield your hair (equals) how a lot will probably be wholesome and exquisite in return.

‘All ladies have to do not forget that always the actual magnificence of girls was evaluated exactly by the sweetness and size of her hair (sic).’