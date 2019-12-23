Real-life travel destinations seen in the Star Wars films

By Claire Webb

Star Wars may be set in a galaxy far, far-off, however followers on planet Earth can go to most of the intergalactic saga’s putting areas.

Although a lot of the newest movie, Star Wars Episode IX: the Rise of Skywalker, was filmed in Pinewood Studios, hearsay has it that Jordan’s Wadi Rum desert valley and the Scottish Highlands seem.

And in recent times, the billion-pound sci-fi franchise has landed in each continent bar Australia and Antarctica. Scenes have been shot in deserts and on glaciers, in jungles and up mountains, and at well-liked vacation locations: the Maldives, Italy’s Lake Como and Eire’s rugged west coast.

Jyn’s go to to Jedha in Rogue One

In addition to supposedly showing within the Rise of Skywalker, Wadi Rum’s fiery-red sand dunes and towering rock formations additionally had a cameo within the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, when the movie’s younger heroine Jyn Erso travelled to a desert moon referred to as Jedha.

It’s not the primary time Jordan’s otherworldly nature reserve has attracted Hollywood administrators: Lawrence of Arabia, Indiana Jones and the Final Campaign, The Martian and, most lately, Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake have been additionally shot there.

Wadi Rum’s lunar panorama is barely an hour’s drive from the Crimson Sea resort of Aqaba and is greatest explored on a camel trek or jeep tour. At evening you’ll be able to mattress down below the celebrities in a Bedouin tent or a safari-style camp.

The traditional marvel of Petra is close by: town’s temples and tombs have been carved right into a pink-hued sandstone mountain by the Nabataean folks some 2,000 years in the past.

Anakin and Padmé’s wedding ceremony in Assault of the Clones

A baroque mansion on the western shore of Lake Como was the setting for Anakin’s wedding ceremony to Padmé (Natalie Portman) in Episode II: Assault of the Clones and in addition appeared within the 2006 Bond film On line casino Royale.

Accessible solely by foot or boat taxi, Villa del Balbianello and its impeccably manicured backyard are open to the general public from mid-March to mid-November.

Solely 40km north of Milan, Como is Italy’s glitziest lake and has been a playground for rich pleasure-seekers since Roman occasions; George Clooney, Richard Branson and Madonna have all owned vacation properties right here. Dwarfed by the craggy peaks of the Alps, the lake is lined with pastel-hued villas, well-heeled cities and charming stone villages.

Ahch-To within the Final Jedi

An uninhabited island off Eire’s west coast — Skellig Michael — had a star flip in Star Wars Episode VIII: the Final Jedi. This tiny rocky outcrop is a Unesco World Heritage website as a result of it’s residence to a sixth-century monastery: over 500 steps climb as much as beehive- formed cells, the place monks lived till the 12th century.

It doubled for Luke Skywalker’s Jedi temple on a distant island on the planet of Ahch-To, however film-makers have been solely there for 3 days; most scenes have been shot at a reproduction of the settlement that was constructed on County Kerry’s Dingle peninsula.

Climate-permitting, boat excursions depart from the village of Portmagee on Kerry’s Iveragh peninsula — from mid-Might to the top of September.

Scarif in Rogue One

In Rogue One, a brand new planet with white sand and turquoise sea was added to the Star Wars galaxy. If it hadn’t been occupied by a military of Stormtroopers, Planet Scarif would have been a tropical paradise.

The battle scenes have been partly filmed in Laamu Atoll within the Maldives, however the movie crew didn’t blow up any seashores: the explosions have been shot at an outdated RAF base in Hertfordshire. An island nation within the Indian Ocean made up of 1,192 islets, the Maldives is a favorite with honeymooners and holidaymakers.

Over 100 of its little islands are resorts. In probably the most deluxe ones, company keep in villas perched on stilts within the glowing sea, with personal swimming pools and private butlers. In addition to providing picture-perfect seashores, the Maldives’ coral reefs make it a snorkelling haven.