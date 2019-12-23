Real Madrid Lose Ground In Spanish Title Race After Stalemate

Actual Madrid had been left to rue a collection of close to misses on Sunday as they stumbled to a Zero-Zero house draw with Athletic Bilbao, dropping two factors adrift of Barcelona in a decent Spanish title race. Actual additionally drew Zero-Zero in midweek at Barcelona however Sunday’s outcome leaves Madrid on 37 factors on the half-way stage of the season, two factors off Barcelona who high the desk on 39. Toni Kroos hit the bar, Karim Benzema noticed an effort cleared off the road with a back-heel and each Rodrygo and Vincius Junior pressured snap saves on a irritating night time for Madrid.

Actual defender Eder Militao was pressured off after being poked within the eye and his substitute Nacho Fernandez additionally hit thje woodwork.

Coach Zinedine Zidane introduced on Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic, however Madrid didn’t discover a winner.

“It was neither bad luck nor complacency,” Zidane mentioned after the sport.

“There’s no reason to get depressed about this, we need to keep calm and keep our heads up.”

“We created a number of possibilities and if we maintain going then they’re going to begin getting in.

“I really feel sorry for the gamers. It will have been good for them to get extra; three factors from three video games is not nice.”

For Bilbao, Kenan Kodro’s thunderbolt shot was dominated out for off-side within the first half whereas the Santiago Bernabeu lived on its nerves when Athletic flooded ahead deep into added time with Asier Villalibre nearly clinching a winer on the dying.

Barcelona go into the transient Spanish winter break on high of La Liga after a glittering present led by Lionel Messi noticed the defending champions beat Alaves Four-1 on Saturday.

Messi hit his 50th purpose of the 12 months with Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal additionally heading in the right direction.

Sevilla are third on 34 factors after their 2-Zero win at Actual Mallorca.

Earlier Sunday Angel Correa got here off the bench to attain one and make one other as Atletico Madrid climbed again into the highest 4 with a 2-1 win at Actual Betis.

Preventing spirit

The red-and-white half of Madrid had been within the doldrums after a house defeat to Barcelona a month in the past however have since certified for the Champions League last-16 the place they will savour the prospect of measuring themselves towards Liverpool.

European champions Liverpool journey to Madrid in February for the Champions League first leg match and may have famous the dedication impressed by Atletico’s feisty Argentine coach Diego Simeone.

“Correa confirmed what he is manufactured from right this moment, we have been coaching him arduous. He placed on good stress to get the primary purpose and a pleasant go for the second,” mentioned Simeone.

“However I used to be simply as happy to see him combating for the win proper on the finish, when the group wanted him.”

The targets all got here after the break as second-half sub Correa got here on for struggling France worldwide Thomas Lemar on 56 minutes and scored together with his first contact of the sport to set Atletico on the street to a 3rd straight win.

Former Actual Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata gave Atletico a 2-Zero lead late on earlier than a stoppage time comfort strike for the house followers got here from Marc Bartra.

It additionally ended 5 right away attracts for Atletico, who’ve managed simply 20 targets within the first half of the season since they bought Griezmann to Barca in the summertime.