Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Casemiro’s Brace Helps Real Madrid Beat Sevilla 2-1

Actual Madrid climbed above Barcelona to high La Liga on Saturday as Casemiro scored twice in a gritty 2-1 win over Sevilla. Casemiro’s double proved the distinction amid a three-goal flurry early within the second half, with Luuk de Jong briefly drawing Sevilla stage. Madrid have been underwhelming on the Santiago Bernabeu, at instances reverting again to the stodgy days of final season when the workforce struggled for targets beneath Julen Lopetegui, who’s now accountable for Sevilla.

But with Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos all lacking from their beginning line-up, this could be the sort of victory that would show essential to their hopes of profitable the title in Could.

Sevilla keep fourth, eight factors off the highest.

Barca can reclaim first place on Sunday after they face Granada at Camp Nou, the place Quique Setien shall be overseeing his first recreation since being appointed early final week.

Setien has mentioned he is not going to be glad if his workforce win whereas enjoying badly however Zinedine Zidane is more likely to be much less picky.

His Madrid facet at the moment are 17 video games unbeaten, a streak that has included them profitable the Spanish Tremendous Cup in Saudi Arabia final weekend. Ramos, who remains to be recovering from an ankle damage, paraded the membership’s newest trophy on the pitch earlier than kick-off.

Benzema got here on within the second half after shaking off a useless leg however Bale’s absence was extra mysterious. The Welshman missed the journey to Jeddah via sickness however had returned to coaching on Tuesday.

Lopetegui was again on the Santiago Bernabeu for the primary time since he was sacked by Madrid final season, 138 days after they appointed him, and his Sevilla facet arguably deserved extra.

Changing impetus into targets has been their drawback all season, and so it proved once more.

After a good begin, they steadily took cost and because the dwelling crowd grew annoyed, Sevilla grew in confidence too.

De Jong thought he had scored when he was given a suspicious quantity of house within the space to move in from a nook and VAR confirmed his marker Eder Militao had been blocked albeit solely by a small, however seemingly deliberate, step from Nemanja Gudelj.

Marcelo was fortunate to not concede a penalty for a shirt-pull.

Sevilla have been controlling the midfield and denying their opponents routes via to the entrance three. But 12 minutes into the second half, some artistic brilliance noticed Madrid take the lead.

Sergio Reguilon, purchased by Sevilla from Madrid final summer time, scuffed his clearance and after Casemiro muscled via on the sting of the world, Jovic discovered him once more with a deft backheel. Casemiro chipped the ball in and pointed at Jovic in celebration.

Sevilla may have wilted however as a substitute they equalised, solely to concede once more 5 minutes later.

First, Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Marcelo all missed tackles and after Munir El Haddadi stumbled, De Jong took over, banging the ball into the far, backside nook.

But parity was short-lived as Casemiro nodded in Lucas Vazquez’s cross from a standing begin after being given an excessive amount of house by Jules Kounde.

Toni Kroos may need added a 3rd for Madrid late on after a racing run by Vinicius Junior however Vazquez virtually gifted Sevilla an equaliser after a dreadful backpass. Youssef En-Nesyri, signed from Leganes on Friday, flashed vast.