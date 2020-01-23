“Real Tukde-Tukde Gang”: P Chidambaram Attacks Centre On Democracy Index

P Chidambaram stated the world is alarmed by the course India is taking (File)

New Delhi:

Senior Congress chief P Chidambaram attacked the BJP-ruled centre on Thursday, accusing it of undermining the nation’s constitutional establishments and chipping away at its democratic values over the past two years. The previous Union Minister additionally held the federal government chargeable for India slipping 10 locations within the international democracy index, saying that “those who are in power” are the true “Tukde-Tukde” gang.

“Tukde-Tukde gang” is a time period typically utilized by right-wing events to assault the Left-backed teams and their supporters. It was coined in 2016 after anti-national slogans had been allegedly raised at an occasion in Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru College. The Union Residence Ministry just lately responded to a question underneath the Proper To Info Act, saying it had no info on its existence.

“India has slipped 10 locations within the Democracy Index. Anybody who has carefully noticed the occasions of the final two years is aware of that democracy has been eroded and democratic establishments have been debilitated those that are in energy are the true ‘tukde-tukde‘ gang,” he tweeted.

“The world is alarmed by the direction INDIA is taking. Every patriotic INDIAN should be alarmed too,” he added.

India dropped to the 51st place within the Democracy Index 2019 – a listing of probably the most and least democratic nations on the earth – stated The Economist Intelligence Unit, a information and normal affairs publication, in its annual report, launched on Wednesday.

Expressing concern over the “discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act”, the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir and the controversial NRC (nationwide register of residents) , the Economist cited “democratic regression (in) erosion of civil liberties” as a significant purpose in awarding a rating of 6.9 on 10 – its lowest because the index was first printed in 2006.

The centre is dealing with nationwide protests over the CAA, which for the primary time in India makes faith a criterion for getting citizenship. The federal government says it is going to present citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Critics say the legislation is unconstitutional and is designed to focus on Muslims.

In Jammu and Kashmir, strict restrictions had been positioned on August 5 final yr, when the centre introduced its mega decisions- revoking particular standing to the state and bifurcating it into two union territories. Cellular and web providers had been blocked and a number of other politicians had been both arrested or detained.

Over the months, the centre has eased some restrictions; final week it restored pre-paid cellular providers. A number of leaders, together with three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state, are nonetheless underneath detention.

The Congress had opposed the centre’s Kashmir transfer, saying stakeholders weren’t consulted. It’s also towards the CAA and has known as it unconstitutional. A number of Congress-ruled state governments have stated they won’t implement the legislation.