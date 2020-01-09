Realme 5i features and price compared with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8: Which smartphone to buy?

Xiaomi ‘Smarter Dwelling 2020’ four new TVs, Mi Band four & extra













Realme right now launched the Realme 5i – the most recent member of its Realme 5-series with a price ticket of Rs eight,999. The telephone includes a 12MP quad-rear digital camera setup, Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Realme 5i succeeds the model’s Realme 3i smartphone, and it’ll go on sale in India beginning January 12, 2020, by way of Flipkart.

Since each the Realme 5i and Xiaomi’s Redmi Word eight are powered by the identical Snapdragon 665 processor, we’re evaluating the 2 telephones that will help you make an knowledgeable resolution earlier than you resolve to purchase a brand new smartphone.

Realme 5i vs Realme 3i: Worth and storage fashions

In Vietnam, Realme launched a 3GB RAM mannequin and a 4GB RAM mannequin of the Realme 5i. Nonetheless, in India, it launched solely a single 4GB RAM 64GB ROM mannequin priced at Rs eight,999. Compared, the Redmi Word eight is priced at Rs 9,999 for the bottom mannequin of 4GB RAM 64GB inner storage, whereas the 6GB/128GB mannequin of the Xiaomi telephone is priced at Rs 12,999.

Realme 5i launched in IndiaRealme

Realme 5i vs Redmi Word eight: Specs

As already talked about, each the Realme 5i and the Redmi Word eight draw energy from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. Each the telephones additionally sport a quad-rear digital camera setup however Realme 5i sports activities a 12MP 8MP (ultrawide) 2MP (macro) 2MP (depth) setup on the again and the Redmi Word eight includes a 48MP 8MP (ultrawide) 2MP (macro) 2MP (depth) setup.

The entrance digital camera on the Realme 5i is an 8MP selfie shooter whereas the Redmi Word eight sports activities a 13MP selfie digital camera. The Realme 5i will get a 6.5-inch IPS show with a decision of 1600×720 pixels, however the 6.Three-inch IPS show of the Redmi Word eight comes with 2340×1080 pixels decision.

Redmi Word eight vs Realme 5iXiaomi

The Realme 5i takes the lead within the battery division because it sports activities a 5,000mAh battery whereas the Redmi Word eight is backed by a four,000mAh battery. Nonetheless, whereas the Realme 5i helps 10W charging, the Redmi Word eight helps 18W quick charging. Each the Realme 5i and Redmi Word eight run their customized UI on prime of Android 9 Pie.

By this comparability, it’s clear that the Redmi Word eight has an edge over Realme 5i regardless of the Rs 1,000 value distinction. Every part from the digital camera, show decision and quick charging assist, the Redmi Word eight makes a sound selection. However we’re but to get our arms on Realme 5i to see if there are any surprises.