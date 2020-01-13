Realme UI update: First look reveals dark mode, new wallpapers & more features

Watch | Oppo Reno Ace fees four,000mAh battery in lower than 30 minutes













Realme has fulfilled the promise it made to its followers again on the launch of Realme X2 in December final yr. The corporate has introduced its personal customized pores and skin that may substitute Oppo’s ColorOS in all of its telephones, as Realme strikes away from its dad or mum firm to grow to be a standalone model.

Realme UI goes to be powering Realme telephones going ahead, however the firm can also be giving a style of the all-new Android 10-based customized UI to its older telephones. Realme UI guarantees “enhanced user experience” and near-stock Android feel and appear.

Realme UI: First look

Realme UI is officialRealme

Realme UI is filled with options and it’s focused in direction of millennial – very like its units. Realme UI comes with high-saturation and high-brightness colors, customizable icons, animated wallpapers, a sensible sidebar for fast entry to apps and features, privateness safety, screen-off show, three-finger screenshot gesture and the beloved darkish mode.

Realme UI is officialRealme

Curiously, Realme UI additionally options twin earphone connection mode, which permits customers to pair Bluetooth earphones and join wired headphones to the telephone and get each earphones to work concurrently. Realme UI is backed by quantum animation engine, which improves display screen fluency and optimisation.

Realme UI is officialRealme

Realme UI: Eligible units

This is an inventory of Realme telephones that may get Realme UI. The rollout will occur in phases and be accomplished by Q3 2020.