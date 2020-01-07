Realme X50 5G vs Redmi K30 5G: Should Xiaomi be worried?

Watch | Oppo Reno Ace costs four,000mAh battery in lower than 30 minutes













Realme X50 5G has been launched with Snapdragon 765G processor, 64MP quad-camera setup, and 120Hz punch-hole display screen. Right here is how the telephone compares with Xiaomi’s Redmi Ok30 5G smartphone.

Realme has launched the Realme X50 in China– its first-ever 5G smartphone with a punch-hole show. The machine incorporates a 120Hz display screen and a 64MP quad-rear digicam setup to tackle Xiaomi’s Redmi Ok30 5G that was launched final month within the nation. The Realme X50 5G is out there for pre-orders in China and the primary sale will begin on January 14, 2020.

The Realme X50 5G begins at 2,499 Yuan (round Rs 25,000) for the bottom mannequin of 8GB RAM and 128GB inner storage. The 6GB RAM 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM 256 ROM fashions are priced at 2,699 Yuan (round Rs 27,000) and a pair of,999 Yuan (round Rs 30,000), respectively. The 12GB RAM Grasp Version of the Realme X50 will retail at three,099 Yuan (round Rs 31,000).

Realme X50 5G specs

Realme X50 5G incorporates a 6.57-inch FHD punch-hole show with 2340×1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh fee, which is a superb flagship characteristic. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and backed by a four,200mAh battery with assist for 30W VOOC four.zero quick charging. The telephone runs ColorOS 7 with Realme UI on high of Android 10.

Realme X50 5G launchedRealme

The Realme X50 5G sports activities a quad-rear digicam setup the place the first 64MP sensor is clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 2MP macro lens. On the entrance, Realme X50 5G incorporates a 16MP 8MP (ultra-wide) twin digicam setup positioned within the hole-punch show.

The Realme X50 5G would not include an under-display fingerprint sensor however as a substitute packs a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It additionally comes with NFC and retains the three.5mm headphone jack.

Realme X50 5G vs Redmi Ok30 5G

Realme X50 competes immediately with Xiaomi’s Redmi Ok30 smartphone and the 2 units have extra in widespread than you’ll have anticipated. Each the telephones characteristic Snapdragon 765G processor, related FHD 120Hz screens, 5G connectivity, 4500mAh battery, 30W quick charging, Android 10, the dual-camera setup on the entrance positioned in gap punch, and a 64MP quad-rear digicam setup.

Realme X50 5G competes with Redmi Ok30 5GRedmi

The one distinction between the 2 telephones comes within the type of digicam sensors used within the units. Whereas the Realme X50 5G sports activities a 64MP main lens 8MP ultra-wide lens 13MP telephoto lens 2MP macro lens, the Redmi Ok30 5G replaces the telephoto lens with a depth sensor. On the entrance, whereas Realme telephone packs a 16M 8MP setup, the Redmi Ok30 sports activities a 20MP 2MP setup.

One other distinction comes within the type of pricing. Whereas the Realme telephone begins at 2,499 Yuan (round Rs 25,000) for eight/128GB mannequin, the Redmi telephone begins at 1,999 Yuan (round Rs 20,000) for four/64GB mannequin.