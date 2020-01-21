Realme’s ever-increasing growth meets downfall: Market share dips after festive sales

Xiaomi ‘Smarter Residing 2020’ four new TVs, Mi Band four & extra













India is the second-largest smartphone market on this planet and an acceptable battleground for smartphone producers to seize the market share. After the success of Chinese language producer Xiaomi within the finances smartphone section, one other smartphone model Realme competed within the house to develop into the fastest-growing smartphone model in India. Nevertheless, the latest IDC information reveals that Realme’s development has met a downfall.

As per the newest Worldwide Information Company (IDC) report, after the festive season from September until November 2019, Realme grew to become the one model which misplaced vital market share, whereas Xiaomi and Samsung elevated their respective market shares throughout the identical interval.

Ups and downs for Realme

Earlier within the yr, Realme was on a excessive tide. The Counterpoint Analysis additionally confirmed that Realme’s market share grew by from 7 per cent in Q1 2019 to 9 per cent in Q2 2019. In accordance with an earlier IDC report, Realme registered the very best year-over-year development within the third quarter of 2019 with a staggering 401.three per cent spike. Realme’s market share additionally reached 14.three per cent from three.1 per cent in the identical quarter final yr.

Realme 5i is pictured right hereRealme

Nevertheless, the present statistics aren’t wanting so nice for the model. Within the festive month of September, Realme’s shipments peaked with 16.74 per cent market share however declined drastically the following month to 9.33 per cent. The IDC information exhibits that Realme’s market share fell to eight.23 per cent in November month.

Upasana Joshi, Affiliate Analysis Supervisor, Consumer Gadgets, IDC stated that many of the on-line shopping for occurred across the festive season and since Realme is an online-heavy model, it noticed a leap in September, reported ETtelecom.

Realme XTIBTimes India/Sami Khan

Excellent news for Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s India head Manu Kumar Jain congratulated his staff over the gross sales quantity for the corporate after the festive season. Joshi stated that the Xiaomi’s success may be credited to the truth that it’s unfold throughout channels and got here up with presents throughout offline and on-line channels.

A Xiaomi spokesperson informed the publication that the October-December quarter was good for the corporate and it bought over a million Redmi Observe eight sequence in India. The sale got here inside a month of its launch.