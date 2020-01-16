Realtor shares the VERY odd design features she’s come across in people’s homes

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Revealed: 02:47 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 02:47 EST, 16 January 2020

A Texas realtor has taken to Instagram to share the ‘bizarre and random’ design flaws that she and her colleagues have witnessed in folks’s houses.

Venessa Van Winkle is proprietor of Van Winkle Actual Property Group primarily based in Weatherford, Texas.

The businesswoman has taken to posting among the worst issues she and her fellow realtors had seen of their time on the job throughout the US.

The images embrace some unimaginable design selections, together with hilariously impolite wall stickers, and an opulent tub surrounded by a shiny and vibrant desert scene.

Right here FEMAIL takes a take a look at among the most weird examples shared by Venessa.

A realtor has shared a behind the scenes glimpse on the questionable houses she has been tasked with promoting over time, together with one with very tropical front room (pictured)

In the meantime one other residence featured a wierd piano shelf as one of many primary options in a brightly painted room

One of many houses featured a really opulent rest room with an enormous desert scene painted across the bathtub

Nightmares are fabricated from this! One other house owner opted to have a moderately boldly adorned rest room seat of their rest room

Household, mates and… what? One other residence featured on the Instagram web page had some very questionable wall stickers

Virtually each a part of this unimaginable residence options wild and wacky ornaments and furnishings, together with a weird assortment of luggage hanging from the ceiling

Wow-wee! One other rest room featured a very impolite wall sticker with directions for its friends

Hitting the precise notice! One house owner used a piano as a kitchen unit in a considerably unconventional transfer

Cramped for area? One room appeared to function a bathroom and tub in the identical room because the kitchen

How…homely! One other property featured some moderately attention-grabbing rest room tiling across the tub

Think about the vacuuming! One other house owner was clearly an enormous fan of velvet, decking out their whole staircase with the lavish material