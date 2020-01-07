Rebecca Long Bailey enters Labour leader race as ‘continuity Corbyn’ candidate

Rebecca Lengthy Bailey set out her stall because the ‘continuity Corbyn’ candidate for Labour chief at present – saying she is going to hold pushing ‘our socialist agenda’.

The shadow enterprise secretary harassed her hard-Left credentials as she formally entered the competition to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

In a thinly-veiled swipe at rival Keir Starmer, she insisted she had not been proud of the social gathering’s Brexit stance within the election marketing campaign, saying it had eroded ‘belief in our communities’. She additionally admitted Labour ought to have been ‘harder’ in addressing a wave of vile anti-Semitism amongst activists.

However Ms Lengthy Bailey gave a staunch defence of Mr Corbyn, complaining that he had been subjected to ‘unprecedented ranges of criticism and assault in opposition to his personal private character’ and she or he felt he was the ‘proper man’ with the ‘proper concepts’.

The announcement got here amid indicators that the hard-Left is uniting behind Ms Lengthy Bailey, amid fears Sir Keir may romp residence within the contest. Get together chairman Ian Lavery, one other Corbyn loyalist, has revealed he won’t stand.

Shadow enterprise secretary Robecca Lengthy Bailey (pictured at Labour convention final 12 months) harassed her hard-Left credentials as she formally entered the management contest

Jeremy Corbyn (pictured at an NEC assembly in central London yesterday) is due to get replaced in April. Get together chairman Ian Lavery (proper yesterday) has endorsed Ms Lengthy Bailey

Talking on the BBC Radio four’s Right now programme, Ms Lengthy Bailey stated: ‘We weren’t trusted on Brexit.

‘We weren’t trusted as a celebration to deal with the disaster of anti-Semitism.

‘We weren’t trusted on our insurance policies, regardless of how radical or detailed they have been. ‘They merely did not hit the bottom operating.’

Pressed on Mr Corbyn’s efficiency within the marketing campaign, Ms Lengthy Bailey stated: ‘I supported Jeremy. I nonetheless help Jeremy, as a result of I felt that he was the suitable man with the suitable ethical integrity to guide the social gathering, and the suitable concepts.

‘Any chief who leads us right into a common election defeat must take final accountability.

‘However he additionally set out a radical platform for coverage growth that concerned the grass roots and our commerce unions, and developed a few of the most enjoyable and modern insurance policies that we’ve seen in a technology.

‘I believe he’ll go down in historical past as being remembered because the chief that has performed that.’

Writing in Tribune journal at present, Ms Lengthy Bailey stated: ‘Many candidates within the management election say they won’t return to the triangulation and Tory-lite insurance policies that held our social gathering again earlier than Jeremy.

‘However we’d like a pacesetter that may be trusted with our socialist agenda. A pacesetter who is completely dedicated to the insurance policies and has the political spine to defend them.

‘We’d like a proud socialist to guide the Labour Get together, pushed by their ideas and an unwavering dedication to see democratic socialism in our lifetime.

‘For all of those causes and extra, I’ve determined to face for election to develop into the subsequent chief of our social gathering.’

Mr Lavery introduced he’s backing Ms Lengthy-Bailey.

‘We should be certain that we by no means once more are seen to be taking working class communities as a right or to write down them off as ignorant or ill-educated,’ he stated in one other obvious jibe at pro-Stay contenders.

The strikes got here after the social gathering’s ruling Nationwide Government Committee (NEC) set out the timetable for election, with the brand new chief to be introduced at a convention on Saturday April four.

The NEC additionally confirmed that, as in 2016, ‘registered supporters’ will be capable to vote in the event that they pay a £25 charge.

A celebration spokeswoman stated there could be a 48-hour window to use from 5pm Tuesday January 14.

‘We’re by far the biggest political social gathering within the UK with nicely over half one million members,’ the spokeswoman stated.

A ballot of Labour members has advised that Sir Keir Starmer (left with Ms Lengthy Bailey final 12 months) is in pole place to take over from Mr Corbyn

‘We would like as lots of our members and supporters to participate, so it has been designed to be open, truthful and democratic.’

Underneath the phrases of the competition, candidates must safe the nominations of least 10 per cent (22) of the social gathering’s MPs and MEPs.

Those that succeed will go ahead to the second stage the place they need to get the nominations of 5 per cent of constituency Labour events or three Labour associates – of which not less than two have to be commerce unions – comprising not less than 5 per cent of the totally paid-up affiliate membership.

The cut-off date for brand spanking new members to affix and be eligible to vote shall be January 20 within the postal poll.

This marks a change from the final election in 2016 when a retrospective deadline was set.

Underneath the timetable set out by the NEC, nominations from MPs and MEPs will open on January 7, closing at 2.30pm on January 13.

The second stage of nominations from constituency events and associates then opens on January 15 and runs to February 14.

The poll of members and registered supporters opens the next week on February 21, closing at noon on Thursday April 2.

The identical guidelines and timetable will apply to the competition to succeed Tom Watson as deputy chief.

Along with Ms Lengthy-Bailey and Sir Keir, 4 different candidates have introduced they intend to face for the management – frontbenchers Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis, and backbenchers Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy.

Former cupboard minister Yvette Cooper has dominated out a management bid.

Ms Cooper, who stood in opposition to Mr Corbyn in 2015, stated: ‘The dimensions of Labour’s defeat challenges our complete social gathering not simply the subsequent chief.

‘I am not standing for Labour chief this time however I will hold preventing for a Labour authorities.’