Rebecca Long-Bailey in women’s rights row after suggesting she backed tighter abortion rules

Labour management front-runner was embroiled in a ladies’s rights row over abortion in the present day after the leak of a letter to church leaders suggesting she supported a tightening of the regulation.

The Salford and Eccles MP mentioned ‘I personally don’t agree’ with the regulation permitting terminations as much as start if a ladies is carrying a disabled baby, and 24 weeks if they don’t seem to be disabled, in a letter to a Roman Catholic church earlier than December’s election.

However her marketing campaign crew blasted the Purple Roar web site which obtained the letter, saying it was ‘selectively quoted by the pretend information peddlers’ on the website.

They mentioned the 40-year-old Catholic left-winger ‘unequivocally helps a girl’s proper to decide on and has solely ever voted in favour of extending the correct to abortion’

Feminist politicians criticised Ms Lengthy-Bailey’s feedback within the letter. Sophie Walker, the founding father of the Ladies’s Equality Get together, mentioned: ‘Ladies’s equality begins and ends with management over our personal our bodies.

‘It could be deeply worrying if Labour’s front-runner and potential first lady chief didn’t belief ladies to make their very own selections.’

Ms Lengthy-Bailkey is in entrance within the race to turn out to be Labour chief, a shock ballot revealed final evening.

The survey put the hard-Left Corbynite forward of Sir Keir Starmer, the average ex-director of public prosecutions.

Labour’s enterprise spokesman is the selection of main figures equivalent to John McDonnell and Diane Abbott. However she has had a sluggish begin to her marketing campaign whereas Sir Keir has the assist of Britain’s largest union, Unison.

The survey by Survation and the LabourList web site of three,835 celebration members between January eight and 13 discovered that if the election befell in the present day, Mrs Lengthy-Bailey, would win 42 per cent.

She Ms Lengthy-Bailey was requested questions by the Deanery of St John the Evangelist in her Salford constituency in December, and it posted her solutions on its web site.

One query was: ‘Discrimination on grounds of incapacity or gender are unlawful on this nation besides within the case of termination of being pregnant, would you assist eradicating this discrimination?’

She replied: ‘It’s at present authorized to terminate a being pregnant as much as full-term on the grounds of incapacity whereas the higher restrict is 24 weeks if there isn’t any incapacity.

‘I personally don’t agree with this place and agree with the phrases of the Incapacity Rights Fee that ”the context through which dad and mom select whether or not to have a baby must be one through which incapacity and non-disability are valued equally”.’

In one other part she was particularly requested whether or not she supported decreasing the time restrict, which pro-life teams together with the Catholic Church advocate.

The mother-of-one replied that she tried to ‘perceive the agonising selections many really feel pressured to make and what assist they would wish’.

And he or she added: ‘My most important considerations are concerning the lack of assist, steerage and the lengths many could really feel pressured to go to.

‘Gone are the times of again road abortion clinics and now I concern that many could look to the web to acquire harmful and unregulated merchandise, with out the recommendation and assist they might desperately want, placing themselves at risk and making a life altering resolution with out counselling or data of the true emotional implications it’s going to have.

‘That’s the reason I feel that we do must have a dialogue about what a complete, secure, correctly regulated strategy can be.

Ms Lengthy-Bailey answered questions from the Catholic diocese of Salford earlier than the election in December

‘One which additionally seeks to supply the recommendation and assist to those that could really feel pressured to consider taking such a life altering resolution.

‘The Labour manifesto states merely that ”we’ll uphold ladies’s reproductive rights and decriminalise abortions.”

‘We now have not acknowledged that point limits can be reviewed, and positively not that they need to be elevated.

‘Labour would suggest a large public session on the element of recent legal guidelines and laws and naturally I’ll play my half in that dialogue in guaranteeing that your views are heard.’

Final July 12 months Ms Lengthy-Bailey voted in favour of legalising abortion in sure circumstances in Northern Eire beneath regulation modifications introduced in that additionally decriminalised same-sex marriage.

However in October 2018 she abstained in two votes that sought to increase abortion rights within the province, which had harder legal guidelines on abortion that the remainder of the UK.

A spokesman for Ms Lengthy-Bailey mentioned: ‘Rebecca’s response to the Deanery of Salford clarified the prevailing regulation and present Labour coverage, stating that abortion procedures must be correctly regulated, and that girls’s reproductive rights and the decriminalisation of abortion must be maintained.

‘Rebecca’s response was additionally a mirrored image of her personal private settlement with the Incapacity Rights Fee — that ”the context through which dad and mom select whether or not to have a baby must be one through which incapacity and non-disability are valued equally” — relatively than her view on coverage.

‘Throughout any proposed public session a variety of views would in fact be heard, and it’s Rebecca’s responsibility as an MP to make sure her constituents are capable of reply.’