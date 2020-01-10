Rebecca Long-Bailey lives in posh village dubbed ‘Monton Carlo’ with £100k-a-year husband   

By Charlie Walker For Mailonline

Printed: 06:19 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:19 EST, 10 January 2020

Socialist Labour wannabe Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey lives in a luxurious dwelling in considered one of Manchester’s wealthiest suburbs dubbed ‘Monton-Carlo’ together with her £100k-a-year advertising boss husband, MailOnline can reveal.

The previous solicitor, who has loved a meteoric stand up the Labour social gathering due to her left-wing credentials, counts judges, barristers and soccer stars amongst her neighbours.

The 40-year-old MP for Salford and Eccles, incomes £79,468-a-year, who boasts about her work for the NHS throughout her authorized profession, lives together with her husband Stephen Bailey, International Advertising and marketing Director for BWA Water Components.

Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey lives on this 4 bed room dwelling in a well-heeled a part of Manchester the place neighbours are medical doctors and legal professionals, which troubles Labour’s grassroots activists

Salford MP Lengthy Bailey (proper), who earns £79,468 per 12 months, lives together with her husband Stephen Bailey, 46, a International Advertising and marketing Director for BWA Water Components who drives a £50 Audi A5

Mr Bailey, 46, who graduated from Sheffield Hallam College with a chemical substances diploma, drives a top-of-the-range £50,000 Audi to his workplace three miles from the couple’s dwelling.

However their comfy existence and joint earnings approaching £200okay is alleged to ’embarrass’ some grassroots Labour activists who say they do not belief her as a result of she has come from nowhere to be a management frontrunner.

‘Individuals could be appalled in the event that they knew the center class way of life she has,’ former Salford metropolis councillor Paul Wilson instructed MailOnline.

‘It doesn’t sit comfortably with what she says in any respect. She just isn’t who she says she is, she is a profession politician within the truest doable sense.

‘I believe if the working-class public knew who she is they’d be very involved. However Corbyn-type individuals select to show a blind eye to it.’

One other stated: ‘Once you take a look at the place she lives in comparison with what she talks about and her values… I’d have thought that may very well be embarrassing.’

Some Labour activists revealed their embarrassment over Lengthy-Bailey’s residing preparations in leafy Manchester as she attracts on her working class roots and extolled her socialist values

Lengthy-Bailey, 40, is a mother-of-one who had a profitable profession as a lawyer earlier than shifting her approach up the Labour Celebration. She and husband Stephen purchased this property for £588,00 in 2016

Lengthy-Bailey’s grownup life is a far cry from her loving however troublesome upbringing within the shadow of Manchester United’s Outdated Trafford stadium.

Her mom, Una, 72, was a store employee and her father, Jimmy, 72, was an oil employee for Shell and commerce union activist on the Barton docks in Manchester. He later labored as a taxi driver.

However regardless of her working class roots, the mother-of-one’s way of life has raised eyebrows amongst critics suspicious on the pace with which she’s burst onto the scene, who declare they merely do not know what she actually stands for.

She aligned herself to ‘comrade’ Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell to grow to be chief Corbyn’s heir-apparent.

However her lack of historical past with the social gathering is a matter, having solely joined in 2010 aged of 30 by then a profitable lawyer, having been postpone as a result of she felt conflicted by Tony Blair’s management.

And the truth that she resides on a leafy personal street in considered one of Manchester’s plushest areas, which jars with the socialism she loudly espouses in her bid for energy.

Lengthy-Bailey, who’s appear by some n Labour as Jeremy Corbyn’s inheritor obvious, has begun her marketing campaign to interchange him in an underwhelming vogue as her pitch to be leaver was savaged

One other Labour activist accused her of being a champagne socialist and admitted to feeling troubled by her emergence.

‘She has by no means stated when she joined the social gathering. She has been very imprecise. And to be sincere I do not actually know her politics.

‘I do know what she says, however whether or not that’s true, I simply do not know. It appears a reasonably drastic conversion. She was not even lively within the social gathering.

‘Nobody knew something about her till the Unite union put her ahead for this constituency. I believe persons are suspicious. She got here from nowhere.

‘To my eyes, that home, in a rich space subsequent to a really giant council property just isn’t in line with the socialist message. She may very well be accused of being a champagne socialist. We’ve got to be whiter than white.

‘God assist us if she wins. That’s my concern. She just isn’t very skilled,’ they added.