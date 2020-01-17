Rebecca Long-Bailey surges ahead with backing of the Corbynite Momentum group

By Daniel Martin Coverage Editor For The Day by day Mail

Printed: 17:30 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:20 EST, 16 January 2020

Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey will launch her marketing campaign to be Labour’s subsequent chief at this time amid a row over her stance on abortion.

At a rally in Manchester, the hard-Left shadow enterprise secretary will pledge to finish the ‘gents’s membership of politics’ and argue for ‘trendy, democratic public possession’.

She obtained an enormous enhance final night time when members of the Corbynite Momentum group backed her. The group vowed to ‘mobilise hundreds’ to marketing campaign on her behalf.

However she grew to become embroiled in a row after showing to again stricter abortion legal guidelines.

Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey, the hard-Left shadow enterprise secretary, will launch her Labour management marketing campaign at this time

It emerged that the MP, who’s Roman Catholic, mentioned through the election marketing campaign that she ‘didn’t agree’ with the present legislation which permits girls to terminate their little one on grounds of incapacity after 24 weeks.

She mentioned she didn’t consider there must be any distinction within the legislation primarily based on whether or not the kid was disabled or not. And he or she informed Catholic clergymen that she would be sure that their ‘views are heard’ in a session on abortion coverage.

Final night time her group insisted these have been her private views, not a coverage place, saying she ‘unequivocally helps a lady’s proper to decide on’.

However one Labour MEP urged individuals to not vote for Miss Lengthy-Bailey over her views on girls’s rights. And management rival Jess Phillips tweeted: ‘I all the time have and all the time will belief girls to make the choices about their our bodies.’

Miss Lengthy-Bailey, who’s in entrance within the management race based on a ballot printed on Wednesday, made her feedback in her response to a pre-election questionnaire despatched to parliamentary candidates by Catholic clergymen at Salford cathedral.

Beneath present guidelines it’s attainable to have an abortion as much as 23 weeks and 6 days of being pregnant. However there is no such thing as a time restrict on when an abortion could happen if there’s proof of a deadly foetal abnormality or a major threat to the lifetime of the mom.

The Salford and Eccles MP was requested if she would take away ‘discrimination on grounds of incapacity’ in abortion legislation.

She has received the backing of the Corbynite Momentum group however has additionally grow to be embroiled in a row after showing to again stricter abortion legal guidelines

She mentioned: ‘I personally don’t agree with this [the current] place and agree with the phrases of the Incapacity Rights Fee that ‘the context during which mother and father select whether or not to have a baby must be one during which incapacity and non-disability are valued equally’.’

The MP mentioned whereas she would ‘by no means ponder abortion’ herself she had ‘tried to know the agonising selections many really feel compelled to make’. She informed the clergymen: ‘Labour would suggest a large public session on the element of latest legal guidelines and laws and I’ll play my half in that dialogue in making certain that your views are heard.’

A spokesman for Miss Lengthy-Bailey criticised the Labour information and gossip web site Purple Roar which first reported on the feedback, saying ‘pretend information peddlers’ have been attempting to ‘propagate a deceptive narrative’.

He mentioned she voted in favour of decriminalising abortion in Northern Eire in 2019.

However Labour MEP Julie Ward tweeted: ‘I’ve been preventing for ladies’s rights all my life. I can not presumably vote for an individual (a lady no much less) who does NOT share my values.’