Rebecca Long-Bailey takes shock LEAD over Keir Starmer as Labour leadership race heats up

Printed: 17:03 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:32 EST, 15 January 2020

Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey is in entrance within the race to change into Labour chief, a shock ballot revealed.

The survey put the hard-Left Corbynite forward of Sir Keir Starmer, the average ex-director of public prosecutions.

Mrs Lengthy-Bailey, Labour’s enterprise spokesman, is the selection of main figures comparable to John McDonnell and Diane Abbott. However she has had a sluggish begin to her marketing campaign whereas Sir Keir has the help of Britain’s largest union, Unison.

The survey by Survation and the LabourList web site of three,835 celebration members between January eight and 13 discovered that if the election came about at this time, Mrs Lengthy-Bailey, would win 42 per cent.

Labour Brexit spokesman Sir Keir would obtain 37 per cent, Jess Phillips 9 per cent, Lisa Nandy seven per cent and Emily Thornberry one per cent.

The 5 candidates have secured the required help from celebration MPs and MEPs however should now win commerce union or constituency endorsement to make it on to the poll paper. Voting then runs from February 21 to April 2.

If nobody claims greater than half the vote second-choice votes are redistributed till a winner emerges.

The ballot means that Mrs Lengthy-Bailey would win narrowly.

Within the deputy management race, Angela Rayner is way forward with 60 per cent – sufficient to keep away from a second spherical.

Richard Burgon, thought-about the Corbynite alternative, comes second with 19 per cent of first preferences.

Yesterday Sir Keir set out his imaginative and prescient to return the celebration to energy by making the case for ‘moral socialism’. Highlighting his Left-wing credentials, he mentioned the free-market economic system had failed and had ‘fuelled gross inequality’.

Lisa Nandy set out her plan for the nation post-Brexit and known as for no commerce talks with Donald Trump if he quits the Paris local weather accord.