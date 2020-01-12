Rebecca Long Bailey takes swipe at Jeremy Corbyn’s inner circle over handling of election campaign

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Rebecca Lengthy Bailey criticised Jeremy Corbyn’s internal circle right now over its dealing with of the botched basic election marketing campaign as she denied being the Corbynista candidate to succeed him.

The shadow enterprise secretary hit out at a scatter-gun strategy that noticed individuals and sources wasted on seats that had been unwinnable, on the expense of marginal seats that had been later misplaced to the Conservatives.

On December 12 Labour’s ‘pink wall’ crumbled, with a swathe of the Midlands, the north of England and north Wales returning Tory MPs, some for the primary time in over 50 years.

Ms Lengthy Bailey informed Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday this morning that it was ‘one of many worst election defeats we have ever confronted’ however blamed Brexit somewhat than Mr Corbyn’s management.

However she added: ‘There are a selection of different points.

Our manifesto was not being offered on the doorstep – the messages that ought to have gone by about financial competence, the truth that we had been going to roll out a inexperienced Industrial Revolution and kickstart the economic system in areas and nations throughout the UK merely wasn’t resonating with individuals, and positively the bottom marketing campaign itself.

‘We had experiences of members being despatched to seats that we had no hope of successful once we ought to have been in constituencies attempting to guard MPs who had been susceptible to dropping their seats.’

She additionally mentioned she didn’t like being referred to as a Corbynista, saying: ‘It annoys me when individuals say that. I am an individual in my very own proper.’

Paperwork leaked earlier than Christmas recommend goal seats had been chosen partly on the premise of bitter inner Labour divisions, with the get together failing to put money into close-run seats held by Corbyn sceptics.

However of the 86 seats recognized as prime targets by the Labour election staff led by shut Corbyn aide Karie Murphy, 60 had been ‘offensive’ targets which the get together appeared to say from the Tories.

The one one received by Labour was Putney.

Ms Lengthy Bailey additionally set out plans to axe the Home of Lords, saying: ‘I do need to abolish the Home of Lords and we’ll be rolling out as my marketing campaign progresses how we intend to essentially shake up that constitutional bundle… There would should be checks and balances in place however to have a set of utterly unelected individuals doing that I do not suppose is true.’

She additionally mentioned she may help a second referendum on Scottish independence, including: ‘I am totally dedicated to the union and I do not suppose that needs to be shaken in any means.

‘However in the end the individuals of Scotland must make the case they usually’ve obtained their very own Parliament to find out whether or not they need to push that and that can be for me as a major minister to evaluate and to have a look at and I would not need to inhibit the democracy of individuals as a result of that is one of the elementary pillars that we’re pleased with on this nation.’

Ms Lengthy Bailey has suffered a tough first week of the Labour management marketing campaign. She was mocked for score Jeremy Corbyn’s time as chief 10/10 after he led it to its worst election defeat since 1935.

However she obtained a lift final evening when Momentum mentioned it had agreed unanimously that the shadow enterprise secretary was the ‘solely viable candidate’ to proceed Mr Corbyn’s ‘socialist agenda’.

The group mentioned it’s also recommending its members help shadow training secretary Angela Rayner as deputy, arguing the 2 would work effectively collectively to type a ‘united entrance towards the Tories’.

It is going to now ask its members whether or not they agree with the suggestions, with ballots – consisting of simply two questions – to be despatched out early subsequent week.

The group’s help for Ms Lengthy Bailey is unsurprising on condition that she has lengthy been the favoured candidate of the left to tackle Mr Corbyn’s mantle.