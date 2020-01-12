Rebecca Long-Bailey vows to scrap House of Lords if Labour members choose her as new party leader

By Daniel Martin Coverage Editor For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 17:29 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:00 EST, 12 January 2020

Labour management contender Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey vowed to abolish the Home of Lords if she ever will get to No 10.

The shadow enterprise secretary mentioned she would unveil a bundle of radical constitutional measures if she gained the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

She additionally mentioned the outgoing chief needed to bear full duty for the occasion’s failure to cope with its anti-Semitism disaster.

It got here because the hard-Left candidate was accused of constructing false claims about her profession as a lawyer earlier than she was an MP.

Mrs Lengthy-Bailey is second favorite to grow to be occasion chief behind shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, who has the backing of dozens of MPs in addition to Britain’s largest union. Candidates should get 22 nominations from MPs and MEPs earlier than 2.30pm at this time to go ahead to a vote by the membership.

All have that besides shadow international secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow Treasury minister Clive Lewis.

On Saturday Mrs Lengthy-Bailey secured the backing of the pro-Corbyn Momentum group.

Interviewed on Sky Information yesterday, she mentioned: ‘I do want to abolish the House of Lords and we’ll be rolling out as my marketing campaign progresses how we intend to essentially shake up that constitutional bundle. There would must be checks and balances in place, however to have a set of fully unelected folks doing that I don’t assume is correct.’

She mentioned she would work ‘very hard and very robustly’ to deal with anti-Semitism within the occasion and she or he was sad on the method the problem had been handled.

Saying she had spoken to Mr Corbyn and senior occasion members concerning the points, she added: ‘I wasn’t proud of the best way our course of was being run, I’ll be sincere. I don’t assume we have been coping with complaints rapidly sufficient and I believe that’s fairly clear, I’ve been fairly vocal about that.’

Requested if Mr Corbyn bore private duty, she mentioned: ‘He does and he’s apologised. I believe any politician that leads the Labour Celebration ought to apologise once more for what has occurred as a result of it has been unacceptable.’

Mrs Lengthy-Bailey was accused of constructing inaccurate claims about her pre-politics profession as a lawyer. Throughout her marketing campaign for the Salford and Eccles seat in 2015 she mentioned she had been a solicitor with the NHS for ten years ‘to help defend our health service’.

However official information present she had certified simply seven years beforehand and was the truth is employed by a business legislation agency.