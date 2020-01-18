Rebecca Long-Bailey’s clashes with aide over her ‘regressive’ abortion views 

By Brendan Carlin for The Mail on Sunday

Revealed: 17:34 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:34 EST, 18 January 2020

Labour management contender Rebecca Lengthy Bailey has defended her determination to talk out on abortion as she received the shock backing of a high Tory for her stand.

In a defiant riposte, she hinted that her considerations had been ‘misrepresented’ in a bid to wreck her bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

There have been additionally claims from fellow Catholic Labour MPs that she was the sufferer of makes an attempt to make use of her religion to ‘smear her’.

Nevertheless it emerged that one among her personal marketing campaign workforce had prompt that folks with ‘regressive’ views on abortion shouldn’t be Prime Minister.

Labour management contender Rebecca Lengthy Bailey has defended her determination to talk out on abortion as she received the shock backing of a high Tory for her stand

Ms Lengthy Bailey, the so-called ‘Corbyn continuity’ candidate, discovered herself on the centre of a bitter Labour row final week after showing to again stricter abortion legal guidelines.

Responding to a questionnaire from native Catholic church buildings through the Common Election marketing campaign, she mentioned that she did ‘not agree’ with present guidelines permitting ladies to terminate their baby on incapacity grounds after 24 weeks.

She mentioned she backed the Incapacity Rights Fee’s view that ‘the context wherein mother and father select whether or not to have a toddler ought to be one wherein incapacity and non-disability are valued equally’.

The Salford MP has now defended her remarks and hinted on the ‘Machiavellian’ approach the story emerged.

Final night time, Labour insiders mentioned the comment was an extra ‘physique blow’ to Ms Lengthy Bailey after a brand new opinion ballot confirmed her trailing a good distance behind management favorite Sir Keir Starmer (pictured)

In an obvious dig on the Pink Roar web site which broke the story, she mentioned: ‘It has been fairly suspicious.

‘There have been sure information sources which have perpetrated this misrepresentation over the past 24 hours.’

Ms Lengthy Bailey informed Channel four Information she was ‘not at all suggesting we have to limit our abortion legal guidelines additional’, however had wished to lift considerations ‘that the disabled group would really feel’.

Final week, her marketing campaign workforce insisted her abortion stance was her private view, not a coverage place, saying she ‘unequivocally helps a lady’s proper to decide on’.

However final night time, it emerged that her personal lately employed marketing campaign communications chief – ex-Corbyn aide Matt Zarb-Cousin – had voiced doubt about individuals with related views on abortion holding excessive workplace.

Tweeting final 12 months about former Tory Minister and abortion critic David Lidington, who additionally voted towards civil partnerships, Mr Zarb-Cousin wrote: ‘Personally, I would not be too comfy with somebody possessing such regressive views on LGBT rights and abortion occupying Quantity 10 however every to their very own.’

Final night time, Labour insiders mentioned the comment was an extra ‘physique blow’ to Ms Lengthy Bailey after a brand new opinion ballot confirmed her trailing a good distance behind management favorite Sir Keir Starmer.

Nevertheless, sources near Mr Zarb-Cousin hit again final night time, saying Ms Lengthy Bailey’s views on abortion have been ‘by no means comparable’ to Mr Lidington’s who voted for tighter cut-off dates on abortion.

One good friend mentioned: ‘The distinction between David Lidington and Rebecca is she by no means voted to limit the fitting to abortion and has solely voted to increase it within the case of Northern Eire.’

Final night time, Mr Lidington – who mentioned that when he was an MP he had usually voted on the ‘pro-life ticket on abortion’ – sprang to Ms Lengthy Bailey’s defence. He mentioned: ‘She ought to be entitled to no matter views she has on abortion and to vote accordingly, and it ought to be handled with respect as a matter of conscience.’

Mr Lidington additionally contrasted the ‘thought police’ perspective of some within the Labour Occasion with the Tories who all the time handled it as a matter of particular person conscience.

Individually, two Catholic Labour MPs – Mike Kane and Conor McGinn – claimed the response to Ms Lengthy Bailey’s remarks had produced ‘age-old, anti- Catholic bigotry’.

In an article for PoliticsHome, they mentioned neither of them had nominated her for the management ‘however we is not going to stand idle whereas her religion is getting used to smear her or tolerate blatant sectarianism and anti-Catholic tropes’.