Rebekah Vardy welcomes her FIFTH child with husband Jamie

Rebekah Vardy has given delivery to a child lady along with her husband Jamie.

The footballer, 32, took to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday to announce that that they had welcomed their third baby collectively – Rebekah’s fifth general – as he gushed that he’s ‘completely in love’ with the brand new arrival.

In a publish which his spouse additionally shared, Jamie wrote: ‘Over the moon to let you realize our lovely little lady has arrived Becky and child are each doing properly and we’re all completely in love with the most recent member of our workforce.’

It is a lady! Rebekah Vardy has given delivery to her fifth baby along with her husband Jamie, as he took to Twitter to announce that that they had welcomed a child lady

Thrilling: The Leicester Metropolis participant took to Twitter to announce he had welcomed a ‘lovely little lady’ along with his spouse, their third baby collectively

The information was introduced mere minutes after Leicester Metropolis soccer membership supervisor Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Jamie wouldn’t be enjoying of their Premier League sport towards West Ham United.

The boss confirmed that Jamie has remained at residence along with his spouse to welcome their new arrival in his pre-match interview.

Brendan stated: ‘Jamie Vardy’s spouse had a baby at this time, so he’s along with her and congratulations to them.’

Sky Sports activities presenter Jeff Stelling additionally confirmed the information to viewers, saying: ‘And good motive that Jamie Vardy not being there, his spouse Rebekah has simply given delivery to a different child. It was a boy… or a lady, we’re not fairly positive on that.’

Beautiful information: Jamie additionally shared the identical candy message to his Instagram Tales which his spouse re-posted

Rebekah and Jamie have already got Finley, two, and Sofia, 4, collectively, with Rebekah already having Megan, 14, and Taylor, 9, from earlier relationships.

Jamie additionally has a daughter, Ella, 9 from his previous relationship with Emma Daggett.

It comes after the tv persona took to Instagram on December 19 to share a selfie of her rising child bump, showing to be anticipating her child’s arrival.

Rebekah captioned the black and white snap: ‘Prepared when you find yourself, child [love heart emoji].’

The star was met with well-wishes from her followers, who enthused: ‘Good luck Becky, hope all of it goes properly..merry Christmas x.’

Blissful household: Awaiting her child’s arrival, Rebekah took to Instagram on Christmas Eve (Tuesday) to share a festive snap along with her household

Fortunate: The WAG joked she was placing her kids to work and was grateful for her eldest daughter Megan, 13, for giving her pampering footrubs

One other predicted she would have the kid on Christmas day, prompting Rebekah to answer: ‘Please do not jinx me! Can be like a scene from Nativity.’

Because the day of delivery acquired nearer Rebekah revealed she was getting by the uncomfortable closing days of her being pregnant because of the assistance of her kids.

Sharing a collection of snaps from her quiet weekend she joked she was placing her kids to work and was grateful for her eldest daughter Megan for giving her pampering footrubs.

Becky additionally shared a candy selfie along with her daughter Sofia including a cute animal filter over the picture.

Not lengthy to go now: On December 19 the star appeared prepared for her child’s delivery, as she shared a snap of her outstanding bump with the caption: ‘Prepared when you find yourself’

In August Becky and Jamie introduced that they have been anticipating their fifth baby as they took to Instagram to share a playful publish with their brood.

The excited couple shared a candy black and white snap of the WAG with their two kids Sofia and Finley in addition to Rebekah’s son Taylor from a earlier relationship.

Every of the children held up a board which had a message on it, Taylor’s stated: ‘They can not be severe??’, Sofia’s learn: ‘The journey continues…’ whereas Finley’s joked: ‘I am so cute, mummy and daddy needed one other!’

Rebekah stood within the background as she held an indication which cheekily stated: ‘Oh no…!’ whereas an extra message on the desk had the unborn child’s scan on it, it learn: ‘Coming quickly…’ adopted by a female and male signal in addition to a coronary heart image.

Confirmed: In August Rebekah and her husband Jamie, took to Instagram to verify that they have been anticipating their third baby collectively, her fifth general

The WAG captioned the candy household image on Instagram: ‘When four turn into 5….. so excited and so joyful. Love my household greater than something. Love you JV…. Thanks for all of the fantastic messages [heart emojis] xxxxx #baby5.’

Whereas Jamie additionally shared the identical image as he added: ‘[Heart emojis] Past joyful [smiley face emoji] love you Mrs V @beckyvardy xxxx #comingsoon.’

The footballer additionally determined to share a really crude comment concerning the child’s conception as he led the feedback beneath Rebekah’s publish.

He cheekily quipped: ‘Ps… guess that pull out methodology did not work too properly eh… [crying laughing face emojis] xxxxx.’

Though he additionally sweetly added: ‘You might be unbelievable [heart emoji] love you all a lot xxxxx.’

The announcement got here after it was reported a day earlier that the couple have been anticipating one other baby collectively, Rebekah’s fifth child in complete.

It was additional added that the actuality star and her Leicester Metropolis participant husband have been ‘over the moon’ on the joyful information and ‘could not wait’ to welcome one other child.

A supply informed The Solar: ‘Becky and Jamie are over the moon that she is pregnant once more. They can not wait to welcome one other member of the household.

‘They have sufficient youngsters for a five-a-side workforce now, and to be trustworthy they’d in all probability be fairly good.’

The delivery comes two months after Rebekah was explosively accused by Coleen Rooney of leaking tales about her to The Solar newspaper, which Rebekah fiercely denied – resulting in the WAG struggle that captivated the nation.

On the time, it was revealed by sources near Rebekah that main legislation agency Kingsley Napley despatched Coleen a letter on her behalf demanding she present them with the proof she has towards Becky so she might full her investigation.

Rebekah referred to as in a forensic workforce to analyse her Instagram account and establish the mole who bought the tales to The Solar.

Coleen was given the nickname ‘Wagatha Christie’ when it was revealed she had been leaking faux tales on her non-public Instagram to see who was passing the data to the press.

She wrote on October 9: ‘For a number of years now somebody who I trusted to observe me on my private Instagram account has been constantly informing The Solar newspaper of my non-public posts and tales.

The assertion: Coleen made these claims on Instagram on October 9 after discovering she had been betrayed by somebody near her and she or he concluded that it was Rebekah’s account

‘There was a lot data given to them about me, my pals and my household – all with out my permission or information.

‘After a very long time of making an attempt to determine who it might be, for varied causes, I had a suspicion. To try to show this, I got here up with an concept, I blocked everybody from viewing Instagram besides ONE account.

‘It has been robust retaining it to myself and never making any remark in any respect, particularly when the tales have been leaked, nonetheless I needed to. Now I do know for sure which account/particular person it is come from.

‘I’ve saved and screenshotted all the unique tales which clearly present only one particular person has seen them. It is……… Rebekah Vardy’s account.’

She signed out with the message: ‘This has been a burden in my life for a number of years now and eventually I’ve acquired to the underside of it……’

‘I do not want the cash’: Rebekah denied all accusations towards her minutes after the publish and stated she had nothing to achieve and had no monetary motivation

Out and about: Coleen was noticed procuring in Wilmslow, Cheshire, wanting comfortable in a fluffy coat and denims

Jamie and Rebekah first set eyes on one another whereas she was working as a nightclub promoter when she was employed to organise his birthday celebrations in 2014.

Quickly after getting collectively the couple welcomed their first baby collectively, a daughter named Sofia, now 5, in 2014.

Rebekah and Jamie married in 2016 in a glamorous ceremony at Peckforton Fort in Cheshire, in entrance of a crowd of well-known well-known together with Louis Tomlinson and Kasabian star Sergio Pizzorno.

Two months after their nuptials the couple introduced that they have been anticipating their second child, a boy named Finley, now two, who was born in January 2017.

Cute: Jamie and Rebekah first set eyes on one another whereas she was working as a nightclub promoter when she was employed to organise his birthday celebrations in 2014

Rebekah appeared to have modified Jamie’s thoughts concerning one other child, as in January final yr she informed Nearer journal he’d put his foot down on having one other baby.

She informed the publication on the time ‘I used to be with Ferne [McCann] and her little lady Sunday, who’s simply so candy! I discussed [having another child] to Jamie.

‘[Jamie] was like, “No, absolutely not! No more!” We have now a nanny to assist us out through the week, however on the weekends it is simply us.’

Not too long ago discussing their relationship with Fabulous Journal, she stated: ‘It took some time for me to belief him and I feel the connection now we have now could be the one relationship I’ve ever felt secure in.

‘I really like and belief him. My husband ain’t like the remainder of them. He is so not. He is so supportive of all the pieces I do, all the pieces I say and all the pieces I stand for. He is aware of the battles I’ve endured and the place I’ve come from to the place I’m now.’

Household unit: She can also be mum to kids Megan, 14, and Taylor, 9, from earlier relationships, whereas Jamie can also be a father to Ella, six, along with his ex Emma Daggett

Whereas she fully trusts Jamie now, the previous I am a Movie star Get Me Out Of Right here star went on to say that if he have been ever to cheat, she might by no means forgive and overlook.

‘I would not stand for it if my husband cheated on me, I would not put up with that in 1,000,000 years,’ she informed the publication. ‘If I used to be ready to place up with that behaviour, the place would my self-respect be?’

She added that as a result of her experiences, she beforehand thought all males have been ‘dust luggage, cheaters and solely needed one factor.’

‘I all the time appeared to go for a man who promised the world and delivered f**okay all aside from dishonest, stress and manipulation,’ she stated. ‘And I assumed that was all I deserved.’

Dwelling life: Rebekah and husband Jamie stay with their kids in a secluded farmhouse virtually 30 miles from Leicester in a distant a part of the Lincolnshire countryside

Rebekah and husband Jamie stay with their kids in a secluded farmhouse virtually 30 miles from Leicester in a distant a part of the Lincolnshire countryside.

The couple bought their residence in 2016 after being inundated with late-night visits from strangers.

The followers reportedly banged on the gates of their previous residence in Melton Mowbray and rang the buzzer asking for autographs from the Leicester Metropolis participant.

Rebekah lately made headlines discussing her time within the I am A Movie star jungle, hinting the programme is ‘faux’ and revealing producers even inform contestants when to bathe and what to speak about.

The star who took half within the 2017 version of the ITV actuality present, additionally stated she was shocked at what number of cameras are current within the camp.

Rebekah additionally claimed they re-shoot some scenes a number of occasions, together with when the celebs cross the bridge heading to their Bushtucker Trials.

Quizzed what shocked her probably the most concerning the present, Becky informed Warmth journal: ‘How edited it’s, even all the way down to us strolling to the trials. We had to try this stroll three or 4 occasions.’