Rebel Comes Forward Supporting Accusations Against Tessa Blanchard

January 12, 2020
Folks can change, however Insurgent can attest to accusations just lately made about Tessa Blanchard.

Blanchard just lately despatched out a tweet asking feminine wrestlers to be nicer to one another. This was adopted by fairly a backlash. Sienna accused Blanchard of utilizing the N-Phrase and Chelsea Inexperienced known as Blanchard a bully.

Tessa has denied each accounts, however Insurgent was apparently in Japan to witness what Sienna stated.

I wish to suppose folks change over time. However I can verify the unhealthy habits & non supportive perspective in Japan, I used to be there

Extra folks appear to be coming ahead with very related tales. Which may make it tougher for Blanchard to disclaim them. It might additionally disturb her focus as she has an enormous Impression World Title match in opposition to Sami Callihan at Laborious To Kill on January 12th.



