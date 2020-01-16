Rebel Puducherry Congress MLA Suspended For “Anti-Party Activities”

State Congress chief says N Dhanavelou was suspended on the advice of the excessive command.

Puducherry:

Insurgent Congress Legislator in Puducherry N Dhanavelou was right this moment suspended from the occasion on fees of indulging in “anti-party activities.”

Public Works Division Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee president A Namassivayam mentioned Mr Dhanavelou had been indulging in “anti-party activities” violating the essential rules of occasion self-discipline.

He mentioned the suspension of the legislator has come into “immediate effect”.

Mr Namassivayam together with the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy returned from Delhi on Wednesday after apprising Congress President Sonia Gandhi and senior chief Rahul Gandhi of “continued anti-party activities of Dhanavelou.”

The PCC chief mentioned “on the recommendation of the high command Dhanavelou has been placed under suspension.” Mr Namassivayam mentioned a show-cause discover could be served to Mr Dhanavelou looking for his clarification which might allow the occasion’s Disciplinary Committee to go in for subsequent plan of action.

Mr Dhanavelou, elected from Bahoor constituency, could be requested to submit his reply to the trigger discover in every week’s time.

State occasion chief alleged that Mr Dhanavelou had been making makes an attempt to topple the Congress authorities in collusion with the opposition AINRC and BJP.

The PCC chief additionally accused the Bahoor MLA of assembly unbiased legislator from Mahe N Ramachandran at one stage to hunt his help to dethrone the Narayanasamy-led Congress authorities right here, which the latter rejected.

Mr Namassivayam additionally mentioned that he and the Chief Minister had positioned earlier than the AICC leaders an in depth report about Mr Dhanavelou’s “anti-party activities” for a while now and now the excessive command had beneficial his suspension.

Mr Dhanavelou got here out with severe allegations towards the Congress authorities within the union territory just lately. The insurgent MLA additionally met Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at her workplace and apprised her of assorted “corrupt practices and scandals” indulged in by the Chief Minister and his cupboard colleagues.

Requested if Mr Dhanavelou could be disqualified as an MLA, the Chief Minister mentioned: “Allow us to look forward to the reason from Dhanavelou in

response to the show-cause discover which might be despatched to him.”