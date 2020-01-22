Reckless driver cruises along the A1 ‘at 60mph’ with his bonnet open and blocking the windscreen

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

A driver was caught on digital camera cruising alongside a twin carriageway together with his bonnet vast open and blocking the windscreen.

The footage was recorded by a fellow motorist on the A1 in Bedfordshire.

Within the video, the silver automotive may be seen driving up forward within the left-hand lane of the twin carriageway with its hazard lights flashing.

The bonnet of the automotive is vast open and pointing upwards at a steep angle which is obscuring the motive force’s view out of the windscreen.

The bemused cameraman, who’s considered a passenger within the automotive behind, may be heard laughing earlier than he says: ‘What the f***?’

Each of the autos proceed alongside the main highway and the video ends shortly after.

The footage was initially recorded on December 23.

The unnamed cameraman claimed that on the time of filming the motive force had been travelling at 60mph regardless of not having a transparent view of the highway.

He added: ‘That is the primary time I’ve ever seen something prefer it…

‘I could not get the telephone out fast sufficient.’