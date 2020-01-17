Reckless moment parents let six-year-old son drive their Mercedes SUV

By Emily Webber For Mailonline



That is the surprising second a six-year-old boy will get behind the wheel of a Mercedes SUV and speeds off down the street.

The video was filmed within the metropolis of Almaty, south-eastern Kazakhstan, and shared on social media by the boy’s dad and mom who had been later fined for the reckless incident.

Footage exhibits the teen casually step into the motive force’s seat of the black Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The six-year-old boy climbs into the black Mercedes-Benz G-Class (left) within the metropolis of Almaty, south-eastern Kazakhstan. He seems to launch the handbrake earlier than driving away (proper)

He then turns to the digital camera with the window open as he speeds off down the street on his personal.

Within the subsequent scene, a person is heard giving the boy directions as he drives alongside a tree-lined avenue.

In line with native media, the dad and mom have been fined £265 (130,000 KZT) by the authorities after the video was posted on-line.

The boy appears on the digital camera as he drives away with the window down (left). In one other scene the boy is behind the wheel whereas his father provides him directions (proper)

Police spokesperson Nurlan Almasbekov stated: ‘Even when we think about that the boy was driving in a protected zone, we can’t ignore the potential danger for him in first place.

‘His father ought to have been conscious of that.’

Mr Almasbekov additionally confirmed that the boy’s father has admitted his mistake and has vowed to not do something comparable sooner or later.