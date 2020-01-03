Record $70M jackpot increases sales, prompts lineups

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Company says it’s seeing larger gross sales and lineups because of Friday’s record-breaking $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.

An OLG spokesman says ticket purchases have risen by 29% since final Friday.

She says the jackpot is so massive as a result of it hasn’t been received since Nov. 26.

The $70-million prize is the biggest ever provided in Canada, based on the gaming company.

The spokesman says strains fashioned at a gross sales centre exterior the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Individuals who wish to play for this week’s jackpot have till 10:30 p.m. Friday to purchase their tickets.