Record boss, 36, in ‘drug feud’ doorstep killing was shot in the back, his wife tells friends

By Jake Ryan For The Mail On Sunday

Printed: 18:03 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:03 EST, 28 December 2019

A file firm boss murdered on his doorstep on Christmas Eve was shot within the again, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Police consider the killing of Flamur Beqiri at his £1.7 million dwelling may very well be a part of a tit-for-tat medication gang feud.

The 36-year-old was focused as he returned to his townhouse in Battersea, South London, together with his spouse and younger son simply earlier than 9pm.

The killer was mendacity in anticipate the Swedish nationwide, whose sister is The Actual Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, the previous spouse of Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard.

Alex Beqiri (Flamur) and spouse Debora Krasniqi. The 36-year-old was focused as he returned to his townhouse in Battersea, South London, together with his spouse and younger son simply earlier than 9pm

Neighbours reported listening to 5 pictures – 4 in fast succession then a fifth a number of seconds later – that left Mr Beqiri in a pool of blood on his doorstep and his distraught spouse Debora Krasniqi screaming for assist.

She has since advised mates that her husband was shot ‘from behind’. He’s mentioned to have had one bullet wound in his decrease stomach and a ‘lot of blood’ round his neck.

A nurse residing close by tried to save lots of his life earlier than paramedics arrived. Nevertheless, Mr Beqiri was pronounced useless on the scene. Bloodstains had been nonetheless seen yesterday on the white paving stones exterior the home, which was purchased in Ms Krasniqi’s title in 2017.

It’s understood the murderer fled on foot and police have taken CCTV from native retailers to attempt to determine the killer.

The crime scene the place Flamur Beqiri, 36, a father of 1, was murdered on December 27, 2019 in south-west London, England. Beqiri was shot useless exterior his dwelling on Battersea Church Street on Christmas Eve

Neighbours have advised of suspicious exercise within the days earlier than the assault, together with a person sporting a high-vis jacket selecting up litter and one other of ‘Eastern European appearance’ loitering.

Scotland Yard officers at the moment are specializing in Mr Beqiri’s alleged connections to drug gangs in his hometown of Malmo in Sweden – he moved there from Kosovo as a toddler.

His spouse has advised mates her husband ‘never told me much’ about his enterprise actions. Mr Beqiri ran a hip-hop file label known as Skrilla in Malmo and a agency known as Fantabolous Music.

He arrange the label 20/20 Music Ltd in London final yr however the firm has but to file any accounts.

Flamur (Alex) Beqiri (pictured). The Swedish nationwide is the brother of former Actual Housewives of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri

Swedish police are understood to have briefed Scotland Yard that Mr Beqiri, of Albanian heritage, was suspected of being closely concerned in smuggling giant portions of cocaine and hashish by means of Morocco and Spain to Sweden.

He’s thought to have been affiliated with a gang in Malmo which is embroiled in a feud with rivals generally known as Los Suecos, which means ‘the Swedes’, which has been linked to greater than ten murders in Sweden and Spain.

Los Suecos’s chief Amir Mekky, 22, escaped with a leg wound final yr when three associates had been killed exterior a restaurant in Malmo.

It has been reported in Sweden that Mr Beqiri acquired loss of life threats in Malmo earlier than he left for the UK about 4 years in the past.

Detective Inspector Jamie Stevenson, of the Metropolitan Police, mentioned it was contemplating the homicide was a ‘targeted attack’.

The household mentioned: ‘We thank everyone for their condolences. To have so much sadness at this time of the year is heartbreaking.’