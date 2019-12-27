Record label boss, 36, shot dead in London on Christmas Eve was once one of Sweden’s most wanted men

The execution of a report producer shot as much as ten instances in entrance of his spouse and youngster in London on Christmas Eve has been linked to Albanian gangland murders in Sweden the place he was as soon as one of many nation’s most wished males, MailOnline can reveal at present.

Flamur ‘Alex’ Beqiri, 36, was peppered with bullets as his screaming spouse Debora watched in horror outdoors their £1.5million dwelling in Battersea at round 9pm on Tuesday.

Mr Beqiri, whose sister is Actual Housewives of Cheshire star Missé Beqiri, was handled by a physician and a nurse who lived on the identical prosperous avenue close to the Thames however couldn’t be saved.

Police in Sweden have confirmed at present they’re working with Scotland Yard on the case after a string of murders since Mr Beqiri emigrated to the UK three years in the past.

A supply supply informed the Sydsvenskan newspaper in Malmo, the place Flamur grew up, that ‘a number of’ of his mates and former associates have murdered or shot at since he left the nation.

In 2008 he was named as one in all Sweden’s most wished males after detectives named him as a part of a global medication smuggling ring who moved £2million of hashish into Scandinavia.

Police outdoors Flamur’s dwelling on Battersea Church Street, south London, following the capturing

It isn’t recognized if he was ever arrested or charged in reference to the plot however an insider informed MailOnline Mr Beqeri, who moved from Albania to Sweden as a toddler, was ‘closely linked’ to criminals within the Swedish underworld however might have gone to the UK to ‘go legit’.

His good friend Naief Adawi, 33, was focused by Syrian gunman in a gangland hit outdoors a falafel store in Malmo in August. The convicted financial institution robber handed his two-month-old child to his doctor spouse Karolin Hakim, 31, and fled. Ms Hakim was shot within the head however the youngster and its father survived.

Naief was convicted for his half in a £7million raid on vans carrying casxh in Denmark in 2008 and was jailed for eight years.

Missé, a mannequin, dated The Solely Manner is Essex star Jake Corridor after her marriage to Manchester United footballer Anders Lindegaard broke down

Mr Beqiri is reported to have married his spouse, Debora Krasniqi, in Cernobbio by Lake Como, Italy, in October 2018.

An article in Grace Ormonde Marriage ceremony Fashion journal, which printed pictures of the event, revealed the couple first met via Fb.

Ms Krasniqi informed the journal that the pair, initially simply mates, ‘fell deeply in love’ at his sister’s marriage ceremony after talking for ‘countless hours over the telephone’.

‘There was at all times one thing particular about our connection and bond,’ she stated.

Locals confirmed to MailOnline that Mr Beqiri – recognized to them as Alex – was the sufferer of the capturing shortly earlier than Scotland Yard formally named him.

No arrests have been made, nevertheless Metropolitan Police detectives have launched their 146th homicide probe of the 12 months – the worst on report for 11 years.

Swedish paperwork present that Mr Beqiri moved to the UK in 2016.

His sister Missé starred on the ITVBe present for 3 sequence from March 2016 to Might 2017.

In 2014, she married skilled goalkeeper Lindegaard with whom she had a son, Julian.

Mr Beqiri was stated to have proposed to Debora Krasniqi after flying their households to a chalet in Kizbuhel, Austria, the place he lined the ground in a 1,000 crimson rose petals.

They married in a lavish ceremony at a luxurious lodge in Lake Como, the place their mates had been flown out from all around the world.

In a chunk about their nuptials in Marriage ceremony Fashion journal, Mrs Krasniqi revealed that they had paid for his or her visitors’ lodging as a ‘thanks’.

Talking of the special occasion, she stated: ‘I noticed solely him and my son, and all the pieces fell into place.

‘I shook like a leaf studying our vows and when he cried studying his, I broke into items.

‘As we walked again down the aisle as husband and spouse, we turned to one another, smiled, and stated ‘Pfff, thank God that is over’.’

She stated the couple had delay their honeymoon as she was anticipating their second youngster quickly after and had been busy renovating their dream dwelling.

On Thursday, heartbreaking pictures from the crime scene present the plum location townhouse had been embellished for Christmas.

Of the horrific execution-style homicide this week, DCI Jamie Stevenson, of the Specialist Crime Command, stated: ‘Our investigation is within the very early levels and we’re nonetheless working to determine what the motive might be that has led to a person shedding his life in such a horrific manner, on Christmas Eve, in entrance of his household.

‘They’ve been devastated by this horrible occasion and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘We all know that the sufferer was returning dwelling together with his spouse and younger youngster following a night out, when he was shot simply yards from his dwelling.’

Various floral tributes have been left on the scene in Battersea, south London, on Boxing Day

Because the gunman fled the scene of the slaughter on Battersea Church Street, south London , emergency companies had been scrambled

Julian Stratton, 51, was at his dad and mom’ dwelling simply metres from the scene and when he stated he heard the deafening gunfire.

He stated: ‘Then there have been 5 gunshots. 4 back-to-back, ‘bang, bang, bang, bang’, then a pause earlier than the ultimate shot.’

‘The photographs had been heard by many neighbours, however being Christmas Eve, most individuals thought they had been fireworks, at first.’

He added: ‘My neighbour’s accomplice is a well being employee. He went to assist the person, who was mendacity on his driveway, earlier than the police and ambulances arrived.

‘It’s thought that one spherical entered the sufferer’s neck, however the place the opposite 4 ended up are unknown.

He added: ‘My dad and mom have lived right here for greater than a decade. They’re shocked this has occurred.’

Vittoria Amati, 60, stated she heard between ‘eight to 10’ gunshots fired in fast succession.

Mrs Amati informed the PA information company: ‘I then heard the screams of the spouse. I got here out and realised it was one in all my neighbours.

‘He was mendacity in entrance of his doorway in a pool of blood. He was nonetheless alive. We had been actually hoping he would make it.

‘You haven’t any thought how determined she (his spouse) sounded.’

A automobile was pictured being taken away from the crime scene.

Police have moved to reassure Battersea residents that there isn’t any rapid threat from the gunman.

As a lot of the world celebrates Christmas and appears forward to 2020, Londoners will mirror on a massacre 12 months of horrific stabbings and gun violence.