‘Record label boss’ was friends with man jailed for £7m heist whose doctor wife was murdered

By Emily Webber For Mailonline and Martin Robinson Chief Reporter For Mailonline

Printed: 06:14 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 06:32 EST, 28 December 2019

The file label boss who was shot useless in entrance of his household in London was associates with a legal concerned in Denmark’s greatest heist.

Flamur ‘Alex’ Beqiri, 36, was killed on Christmas Eve and the taking pictures and comes after the homicide of a good friend’s spouse who was gunned down whereas holding her child in August.

Dr Karolin Hakim was shot useless together with her two-month outdated child in her arms in Malmö, Sweden, and was the girlfriend of a person who was jailed for his function in Denmark’s greatest ever heist.

Naief Adawi, 33, served eight years for a 2008 raid on a safety agency in Broendby, Denmark, by AK-47 wielding robbers who made off with £7million in money – making it the most important ever heist in Denmark’s historical past.

Adawi was associates with and a visitor on the marriage ceremony of Mr Beqiri who was shot as much as ten occasions in entrance of his spouse and baby as his screaming spouse Debora watched in horror exterior their £1.5million residence in Battersea at round 9pm on Tuesday.

The file label boss (pictured along with his spouse Debora and their son) was shot as much as ten occasions in entrance of his spouse and baby in London on Christmas Eve

Metropolitan Police stated they’re contemplating the taking pictures as a ‘focused assault’ and officers are led to imagine Mr Beqiri could have been concerned in criminality in Sweden.

Adawi, 33, was focused by a gunman exterior a falafel kiosk within the Ribersborg district of Malmö, southern Sweden, in August.

Mr Adawi handed his two-month outdated child to his girlfriend, 31-year-old physician Karolin Hakim, and fled the scene.

One homicide that could be linked was a botched assassination on his good friend Naief Adawi, 33, proper, was shot at in August in Malmo the place a gunman executed his spouse Karolin, additionally pictured, who was holding their child (pictured collectively)

A police cordon stays exterior the home in Battersea the place the 36-year-old was shot to demise

Officers stand exterior the home the place Mr Beqiri was shot to demise on Christmas Eve

The murderer fired a number of photographs and killed Ms Hakim with a bullet to the pinnacle whereas she was holding their child who survived the assault.

Mr Adawi was a identified legal and was believed to have been the principle goal of the homicide, in response to police.

He was jailed for his half in Denmark’s greatest heist in a £7million (62 million Danish Kroner) on August 10 2008 at 5am together with 20 different males.

The boys used a 20-ton bulldozer to crash by the partitions of the Dansk Værdihåndtering financial institution constructing in Broendby, Copenhagen.

The robbers fled the scene in three Audi vehicles that had been stolen in Stockholm, Sweden.

In a army operation, the lads parked stolen garbage vans exterior police station exits and set them alight with petrol.

Caltrops had been additionally scattered throughout the escape routes to forestall the lads from being caught.

Ms Hakim (pictured) was shot within the head as she lay on the pavement. The kid and its father survived

Detective Inspector Jamie Stevenson confirmed the pressure is ‘contemplating that this can be a focused assault’ towards Mr Beqiri.

He added in a press release: ‘Work is ongoing to find out what the attainable motive could possibly be, and whereas we retain an open thoughts, we’re contemplating that this can be a focused assault. Whereas I’m aware of issues from the local people, we don’t imagine at this stage that there’s any ongoing threat to members of the general public.

‘We imagine Flamur could probably have been concerned in some criminality in Sweden, and are in liaison with our Swedish counterparts to attempt to perceive what, if any, incidents there could have been which may have led to somebody looking for retribution towards Flamur within the UK.’

Karolin Hakim pictured with Naief Adawi, 33, who was focused by a Syrian gunman in a gangland hit exterior a falafel store in Malmo in August

In 2008 Flamur was named as certainly one of Sweden’s most wished males after detectives stated he was a part of a world medicine smuggling ring who moved £2million of hashish into Scandinavia.

Police stated on the time they believed Mr Beqiri fled a bust on the border in naked toes however the medicine fees had been later dropped.

He was as a substitute discovered responsible of illegally dealing with smuggled items together with cigarettes and alcohol and given a suspended sentence.

The homicide sufferer stated he had no concept the Dutch man carrying 300kg of hashish in his automotive and instructed detectives that the £5,000 money was for a earlier supply of spirits and tobacco.

An insider in Sweden instructed MailOnline as we speak that Mr Beqiri, who moved from Albania to Sweden as a toddler, was ‘closely linked’ to criminals within the Swedish underworld however could have moved to the UK to ‘go legit’.