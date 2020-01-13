‘Record number’ of men had NHS surgery to repair snapped penises last year

By Sam Blanchard Senior Well being Reporter For Mailonline

Printed: 04:34 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:35 EST, 13 January 2020

A document variety of males wanted NHS surgical procedure after snapping their penises final 12 months, in accordance with statistics.

In whole, 164 males needed to have an operation to avoid wasting their manhood after fracturing the blood-filled columns which make it onerous throughout an erection.

Males of their 30s and 40s have been most affected by the painful harm however the youngest affected person was simply 18 whereas the oldest was in his 70s.

When a penis fractures it most frequently occurs throughout intercourse underneath the burden of a associate’s physique or a robust thrust.

A scientific examine in 2015 discovered the cowgirl (lady on high), doggy fashion and missionary positions have been more than likely to trigger harm.

The variety of males needing penis restore surgical procedure final 12 months was 38 per cent larger than in 2014/15 and a document quantity, in accordance with The Solar.

And there could also be much more instances amongst males who’re too embarrassed to go to a health care provider about it, one knowledgeable mentioned.

The anatomy of an erection is predicated round two spongy tubes which refill with blood and harden, and a agency, fibrous sheath which surrounds them, known as the tunica albuginea.

When the tunica albuginea, which is made principally of collagen, comes underneath excessive stress it might probably snap and trigger the penis to bend out of form.

If this occurs the erection will rapidly subside and the penis change into swollen and painful. The penis may even make an audible cracking sound when it breaks.

It normally occurs if the penis is thrust right into a strong floor or if one thing – or somebody – falls on it.

‘Usually sufferers coming with one thing wanting like a bruised aubergine,’ King’s Faculty Hospital urologist Gordon Muir informed The Solar.

‘In the event you go away it to well being with out remedy there’s a excessive probability of getting scarring which might result in Peyronie’s illness.’

Peyronie’s illness is a situation through which scar tissue builds up contained in the penis and causes it to bend dramatically moderately than keep straight – a slight bend is regular however Peyronie’s might trigger it to be 90° or extra.

A fractured penis can normally be repaired with surgical procedure to sew the tunica albuginea again collectively.