Recordings Show Malaysia Ex-PM Sought Abu Dhabi Royal’s Help Over Scandal

Najib Razak misplaced the 2018 elections over 1MDB scandal

Kuala Lumpur:

Malaysia’s disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak allegedly sought assist from Abu Dhabi’s crown prince to hide wrongdoing linked to a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal, recordings launched Wednesday by investigators confirmed.

Enormous sums have been looted from Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB and used to purchase gadgets starting from a super-yacht to paintings, in a fraud allegedly involving Najib and his inside circle.

The allegations contributed to ex-prime minister Najib’s shock 2018 election loss, and he has since been placed on trial over the scandal. He denies any wrongdoing.

Malaysia’s anti-graft company launched a 2016 recording of Najib calling Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to induce him to assist his stepson, Hollywood producer Riza Aziz.

The decision got here shortly after the US filed lawsuits searching for to get well giant quantities allegedly pilfered from 1MDB, with Riza accused of receiving cash to fund his manufacturing firm Pink Granite.

Najib urged the crown prince to assist fabricate a mortgage settlement for Riza which might recommend cash that flowed to him was “a legitimate… financing package, it’s not money-laundering”, in line with the recording.

“At the moment he’s under a bit of pressure in America, I’m worried about him in case they make him a scapegoat,” he mentioned.

“He’s totally innocent, all he wanted was to make movies.”

Pink Granite, which produced the Leonardo DiCaprio movie “The Wolf of Wall Street”, later settled with US authorities however Riza has been charged in Malaysia.

In one other name, Najib pressed the crown prince to fulfill him to resolve a dispute between 1MDB and the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund, regarding repayments on bonds that the Malaysian fund had missed.

The company performed 9 recordings of telephone conversations from 2016 to the media, which additionally included Najib allegedly colluding with a then public-prosecutor to cover wrongdoing.

The recordings confirmed proof of “abuse of power, criminal conspiracy, obstruction of justice, compromising national security, fabrication of false evidence”, anti-graft company chief Latheefa Koya mentioned.

Najib advised reporters at courtroom, the place he’s at present on trial over the scandal, that he was “surprised” by the revelations.

