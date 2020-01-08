Recruitment for 102 posts of executive in EIL, apply till 22 January

Engineers India Restricted (EIL) goes to fill the posts of executives in varied departments. For this, functions have been invited from and certified candidates. Below this recruitment course of, there might be appointments to the overall 102 posts of executives. Candidates should apply on-line for recruitment to those posts. The final date to use 22 is January 2020.

Description of class clever posts

Govt Grade three, Publish: 23 (Unreserved: 60 )

Govt Grade four, Publish: 50 (Unreserved: 22)

Govt Grade 5, Publish: 25 (Unreserved: 52 )

Govt Grade 6, Publish: 04 (Unreserved: 03)

Division-wise appointments

Civil (Govt Grade three: 06 Posts, Govt Grade four: 08 Posts, Govt Grade 5: 02 Publish)

Qualification: B. Tech / BE or B.Sc in Engineering diploma in civil with minimal 60 proportion marks from acknowledged institute.

– Should have expertise of managing building associated works like hydrocarbons / fertilizers / infrastructure / energy vegetation / nuclear vegetation and so forth.

Mechanical (Govt Grade three: 06 Publish, Govt Grade four: 11 Publish, Govt Grade 5: 08 Publish, Govt Grade 6: 02 Publish)

Qualification: B. Tech / BE or BSc in Engineering diploma in Mechanical Commerce with minimal 60 proportion marks from acknowledged institute.

– Should have expertise of managing building associated works like Hydrocarbons / Fertilizers / Infrastructure / Energy Plant / Nuclear Plant and so forth.

Electrical (Govt Grade three: 21 Publish, Govt Grade four: 10 Publish, Govt Grade 5: 06 Publish, Govt Grade 6: 01 Publish)

Qualification: B. Tech / BE or B.Sc in Engineering diploma in Electrical commerce with minimal 60 proportion marks from acknowledged institute.

– Should have expertise of managing building associated works like hydrocarbons / fertilizers / infrastructure / energy vegetation / nuclear vegetation and so forth.

Welding / NDT (Govt Grade three: 04 Posts, Govt Grade four: 09 Posts, Govt Grade 5: 05 Publish)

Qualification: B. Tech / BE or BSc in Engineering diploma in Mechanical or Metallurgical commerce with minimal 60 proportion marks from acknowledged institute.

– Should have expertise of managing building associated works like hydrocarbons / fertilizers / infrastructure / energy vegetation / nuclear vegetation and so forth.

Instrumentation (Govt Grade three: 21 Publish, Govt Grade four: 05 Publish, Govt Grade 5: 04 Publish, Govt Grade 6: 01 Publish)

Qualification: B. Tech / BE or BSc in Engineering diploma in instrumentation commerce with minimal 60 proportion marks from acknowledged institute.

– Should have expertise of managing building associated works like hydrocarbons / fertilizers / infrastructure / energy vegetation / nuclear vegetation and so forth.

Warehouse (Govt Grade three: 01 Publish, Govt Grade four: 02 Publish)

Qualification: B. Tech / BE or B.Sc in Engineering diploma with minimal 60 per cent marks from acknowledged institute.

Security (Govt Grade three: 04 Publish, Govt Grade four: 05 Publish)

Qualification: B. Tech / BE or B.Sc in Engineering diploma with minimal 60 per cent marks from acknowledged institute.

– Even have a level or diploma in industrial security commerce during which a minimum of one topic ought to be associated to building security.

Working expertise

Govt Grade three: 12 years of labor expertise in a associated area.

Govt Grade four: 16 years of labor expertise within the related area.

Govt Grade 5: 19 years of labor expertise within the related area.

Govt Grade 6: 21 years of labor expertise in a associated area.

Age restrict: Most 45 years for govt grade three, grade four For 48 yr, for grade 5 50 yr and for grade 6 52 Yr is ready.

– Age might be calculated primarily based on 31 December 2019. Within the age restrict, OBC is three years, SC / ST is 5 years and disabled individuals 10 Yr low cost.

month-to-month wage

Govt Grade three: 1, 08, 00 to 1, 12, 00 zero rupees.

Govt Grade four: 1, 15, 200 to 1, 28, 00 zero rupees.

Govt Grade 5: 1, 29, 600 to 1, 44, 00 Rs. zero

Govt Grade 6: 1, 44, 00 zero to 1, 60, 00 zero rupees.

Choice Course of

– Candidates might be chosen on the premise of their efficiency within the interview.

– Candidates might be chosen completely for one yr which might be prolonged as much as three years.

software process

– Go to EIL's web site www.engineersindia.com.

– Click on on the CAREERS tab given on the house web page. Then click on on the APPLY NOW hyperlink on the backside.

– After this, click on on the Sure choice below the Exterior Website Alert checkbox. A brand new web page will open after doing this.

– FIXED TERM HIRING (CONSTRUCTION SITES) after this (Adv No: HRD / RECTT. / ADVT ./2019-20 / 12) Heading Click on on the submit for which you wish to apply.

– Enter your electronic mail, click on on the following button and fill all the data requested fastidiously.

– Add your scanned photograph and signature copy. Then pay the charges on-line.

Lastly, take a printout of the crammed software type.

Software price: Software is free for all posts.

Vital dates

Final date for on-line software: 22 January 2020

Extra info right here

