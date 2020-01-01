Recruitment for 14 posts in IIT, apply by post till 27 January

Indian Institute of Expertise (IIT), Roorkee has sought purposes for recruitment to numerous classes of posts. Beneath this, appointments will likely be made on complete 14 posts. These embody the posts of Scientific Officer, Technical Officer and GDMO. These posts additionally embody some backlog vacancies. and eligible candidates should first register on-line for these posts. After this, the hardcopy of registration needs to be despatched by way of publish to the tackle of the establishment. The final date of registration 18 is January 2020. Hardcopy of the appliance 27 will likely be accepted by January 2020. The small print of vacancies are as follows:

Scientific Officer (Grade-2), Publish: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Qualification: ME / MTech diploma in Pc Science & Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Instrumentation topic with firstclass marks from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Top quality and BE / BTech diploma within the above topic with minimal two years expertise within the related discipline. or

Top quality will need to have at the least two years of expertise with MSc diploma or MCA diploma in Pc Science.

Pay Scale: As per Educational Pay Stage – 10.

Age Restrict: Needs to be lower than 35 years.



Technical Officer (Stage-1), Whole Posts: 04 (Unreserved: )

(Description of posts as per publish code)

Publish Code (6.1), Publish: 02

) Qualification: ME / MTech diploma in Mechanical / Hydraulics Engineering topic from a acknowledged institute or college. Or

BE / BTech diploma in Mechanical Engineering topic with minimal two years expertise within the related discipline.

Publish Code (6.2), Publish: 01

Qualification: Will need to have M.Tech diploma in Electronics & Communication / Electrical / Instrumentation Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

BE / BTech diploma within the above topic with minimal two years expertise within the related discipline.

Publish Code (6.three), Publish: 01

Qualification: MTech diploma in civil engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. or

B. Tech diploma in Civil Engineering topic with at the least two years expertise within the related discipline.

Pay Scale (above three posts): As per Pay Matrix Stage – 10.

Age restrict (above three posts): Should be lower than 35 years.

Technical Officer (Stage-2), Whole Posts: 03 (Unreserved: 01)

(Particulars of posts as per publish code)

Publish Code (7.1), Publish: 02

) Qualification: Ph.D. in Physics / Chemistry / Electronics & Communication Engineering from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Minimal three years expertise with M.Tech diploma in associated topic. or

– Minimal 5 years expertise within the related discipline with a B.Tech diploma.

Publish Code (7.2), Publish: 01

Qualification: Ph.D. in paper know-how / chemistry / packaging know-how from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Minimal three years expertise with M.Tech diploma in associated topic. or

– Minimal 5 years expertise within the related discipline with a B.Tech diploma.

Pay Scale (above two posts): As per Pay Matrix Stage – 11.

Age restrict (above two posts): Should be lower than 40 years.

Technical Officer (Stage-1), Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: PhD in Mechanical Engineering / Hydraulics Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college. Together with this, candidates ought to have minimal 5 years expertise within the related discipline.

Pay Scale: As per Pay Matrix Stage – 11.

Age Restrict: Should be lower than 50 years.

GDMO, Publish: 03 (Unreserved: )

Eligibility: Registration in Medical Council of India with MBBS diploma from acknowledged institute or college.

– Candidates ought to have minimal two years expertise within the related discipline.

Notice: After MBBS, you get MD / MS / PG Diploma in associated specialization and holders of minimal two years expertise within the related discipline will likely be given desire.

Pay Scale: As per Pay Matrix Stage – 11.

Age Restrict: Needs to be lower than 35 years.

Within the most age restrict, leisure of three years will likely be given to candidates of OBC class, 5 years to SC / ST and ten years to PwDs.

Choice Course of: Eligible candidates will likely be chosen on the premise of efficiency within the interview.

Software payment

– For Basic and OBC class candidates 500 Rs.

– No payment is payable to SC / ST and PwD.

– Cost will likely be made by demand draft. DD must be payable in favor of the Registrar, IIT Roorkee, Roorkee – 247667.

Software Course of

– Candidates need to login on the web site (www.iitr.ac.in). When the homepage opens, go to the recruitment part.

– Click on on the Undertaking Jobs choice below this part. It will open a brand new webpage.

Now on the brand new web page, you’ll get the Commercial of Recruitment for Group A Non Educating posts: Commercial No.IITR / Institution / 2019 / 03 Dated: 13 th December, 2019 … hyperlink will seem.

– Clicking on this hyperlink will open commercial associated to vacancies. Learn it nicely and examine your eligibility in keeping with the posts.

– Now now we have to come back again to the earlier webpage. Click on the Non Educating Jobs hyperlink above the science hyperlink. On the brand new web page that opens, click on on the Apply On-line for Non Educating Positions hyperlink.

– Recruitment portal: Non Educating Jobs webpage will open as quickly as that is carried out. The register part is given upwards on this web page.

– On clicking this publish, the registration kind will open. Fastidiously enter all the knowledge sought in it and full the registration course of.

– Login with the login particulars obtained and open the web software kind. Now full the web software course of as per the rules given within the commercial.

Lastly, take a printout of the efficiently submitted software on A4 measurement paper and connect it with all of the paperwork, certificates and demand drafts sought.

– Now put the ready software in an envelope and write the identify of the utilized publish on it. After this, ship it by way of publish to the mounted tackle.

Ship right here software by publish

Assistant Registrar (Recruitment-2) Stablishment Service, James Thomson Constructing, Indian Institute of Expertise, Roorkee – 247667

Essential dates

Final date for on-line registration: 18 January 2020

Final date for receipt of arduous copy of software by publish: 27 January 2020

Extra data right here

Web site: www.iitr.ac.in