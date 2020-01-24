Recruitment for many posts in CSIR, apply till 25 February

CSIR's Institute of Geonomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) has held six posts of Senior Technical Officer Vacancies have been eliminated. The institute has invited on-line functions for these posts from candidates. The final date for on-line software 25 is February 2020.

Identify of publish

Publish Code-1: Senior Technical Officer (Genomics), Publish: 2 (Unreserved-1), (Reserved-1)

Qualification: 55 from acknowledged college or institute with MSc diploma in Organic / Life Sciences with proportion marks.

Together with this, candidates ought to have two years of expertise within the related discipline.

Most Age – 35 Years

Publish Code-2- Senior Technical Officer (Genome Knowledge Evaluation), Publish-1 (Unreserved-1)

Qualification: 55 M.Sc diploma in Organic / Life Science / Bioinformatic with proportion marks.

Together with this, candidates ought to have two years of expertise within the related discipline.

Most Age – 35 Years

Publish Quot-Three – Senior Technical Officer (Civil Engineer), Publish-1 (OBC)

Qualification: 55 BE / BTech diploma with proportion marks.

Additionally, candidates ought to have two years of expertise within the related discipline.

Most Age – 35 Years

Publish Quot-Four-Senior Technical Officer (Info Know-how / Enterprise Useful resource Planning), Publish-1 (Reserved)

Eligibility: After finishing B.Sc / BCA from top quality 55 MCA diploma with proportion marks. Additionally, candidates ought to have two years of expertise within the related discipline.

Most Age – 35 Years

Publish Quot-5-Senior Technical Officer (Imaging), Publish-1 (Unreserved)

Qualification: 55 M.Sc. diploma in Organic / Life Science with proportion marks. Even have two years of expertise within the related discipline.

Most Age – 40 Years

Essential Discover: A age rest has been given for 5 years for SC / ST candidates, whereas for OBC, three years rest is given. . 5 years rest in age restrict has additionally been given for CSIR staff.

Find out how to apply

– Eligible candidates apply on-line by visiting the Institute's web site http://www.igib.res.in.

After making use of on-line, candidates are required to make a tough copy of self attested software, photocopy of all required certificates and paperwork and their passport dimension photograph at CSIR Institute of Geonomics and Integrative Biology Delhi, 110007 20 to be despatched by publish by March 2020.

On-line software on the web site 15 from January 2020 to 2020 will likely be out there till February 2020.

Utility charge:

The appliance charge 100 for the unreserved candidates is Rs. Reserved candidates and girls is not going to need to pay the applying charge.