Recruitment for several posts including TGT, Clerk in Sainik School, Amethi in UP

Sainik Faculty, Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) 23 Vacancies have been eliminated on posts. Beneath this, varied posts together with TGT, UDC, LDC might be crammed. All posts might be appointed on the premise of standard recruitment. candidates need to ship the applying via publish. The final date to just accept 06 is January 2020.

Pattern Graduate Instructor (TGT), Submit: 02

(Vacancies as per topic)

– English, Submit: 01

– Normal Science, Submit: 01

– Maths, Submit: 01

– Hindi, verse: 01

– Social Science, Submit: 01

Qualification (above 5 topics): with minimal 50 share marks Have a bachelor's diploma in a associated or equal topic. 50 BEd with share marks.

– Will need to have handed CTET / State Instructor Eligibility.

– Proficiency in educating in English medium.

– Laptop Science, Submit: 01

Qualification: BE / BTech diploma or three yr diploma in Laptop Science / IT. or

BE / B.Tech in any department of engineering. Additionally get PG Diploma in Laptop. or

– B.Sc diploma in Laptop Science. Or have executed BCA. or

PG Diploma or PG Diploma in Laptop Science.

Pay Scale: 44, 900 Rs.

Age Restrict: Minimal 21 and Most 35 The yr.

—————————-

– Quarter Grasp, Submit: 01

Qualification: Bachelor Diploma in any self-discipline. Will need to have no less than 5 years of expertise as a UDC retailer.

Pay Scale: 29, 200 Rs.

Age Restrict: Minimal 21 and Most 50 The yr.

—————–

– UDC, Submit: 01

Qualification: Bachelor Diploma in any self-discipline. Ought to have two years of labor expertise in a authorities / non-government or industrial institution.

– Be proficient in speaking in Hindi and English.

– Typing pace 40 phrases per minute in English on pc.

– Choice might be given to candidates with shorthand qualification.

Pay Scale: 25, 500 Rs.

Age Restrict: Minimal 21 and Most 50 The yr.

————–

Decrease Division Clerk, Submit: 02

Qualification: 12 handed from acknowledged college board. Or equal qualification.

– Typing pace 40 phrases per minute in English on pc.

– Be proficient in speaking in Hindi and English.

Pay Scale: 19, 900 Rs.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 50 The yr.

————-

Driver, Designation: 01

Qualification: 10th class handed from acknowledged board / college. Have a sound driving license to drive heavy autos. Know the best way to repair the automotive.

– Candidates having two years expertise of driving mild and heavy autos might be given desire.

Pay Scale: 19, 900 Rs.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 50 The yr.

——————-

– Normal Worker, Submit: 06 (Male)

– Normal Employees, Submit: 01 (Feminine)

Qualification: Will need to have handed 10th commonplace from acknowledged college board.

Fascinating: Candidates having expertise within the subject of bodily coaching, cooking, haircutting, laundry, gardener, workplace messenger, plumber, carpentry, home conserving, driving might be given desire.

pay scale : 19,000 Rupees.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 50 The yr.

————————–

– Normal Worker, publish: 03 (on contract)

Qualification: Handed tenth.

Fascinating: Candidates having expertise within the subject of bodily coaching, cooking, haircutting, laundry, gardener, workplace messenger, plumber, carpentry, home conserving, driving might be given desire.

Month-to-month outright wage: 12, 090 Rupees.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 50 The yr.

————–

Metron (Feminine), Submit: 01 (on contract)

Eligibility: Will need to have handed class X examination.

Fascinating: Choice might be given to the graduate diploma holder.

Proficient in sports activities / music or artwork mode.

Pay Scale: 19, 530 Rs.

————–

Nursing Sister, Submit: 01

Qualification: Diploma / Diploma in Nursing / Normal Nursing & Midwifery. 5 years of labor expertise.

Pay Scale: 25, 500 Rs.

——————

data

– Candidates wishing to use to multiple publish can apply for every publish individually.

– The reserved class within the increased age restrict might be exempted as per Central Authorities guidelines.

Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates might be chosen via written check / pc proficiency check and interview.

Software price

– For Normal and OBC class 500 Rs. For SC / ST class candidates 250 Rs.

– It must be paid by demand draft, which needs to be payable in favor of Principal Sainik Faculty Amethi.

Software Course of

– Login to the web site (https://amethi.nic.in). The recruitment discover in Sanik Faculty Amethi hyperlink will seem within the Whats New part on the backside of the homepage.

– Click on on it. This hyperlink will seem once more on the subsequent webpage. Subsequent, a obtain hyperlink is given within the file part. Click on on it.

– This can obtain the notification associated to the publish. Learn it rigorously and examine your eligibility.

– Together with the notification, the format of the applying type can be hooked up. Take away the printout on its A4 dimension paper. Then rigorously enter all the knowledge sought in it.

– Should write the e-mail ID and cell quantity within the type. Additionally, paste your passport dimension photograph on the designated place on the correct.

– Signal the applying type, in any other case it will likely be rejected.

After this, connect the crammed software type with self attested photocopy of the required paperwork and ship it to the deal with mounted by odd publish.

– On the envelope wherein the applying is shipped, above the applying for the publish of ……. (should apply for the publish).

Additionally ship these paperwork

– Certificates of tenth (to authenticate date of delivery)

– All tutorial certificates and their marksheet

– Caste certificates (if relevant)

– Demand Draft of Charge Cost

Ship software right here

Principal, Sainik Faculty Amethi, Kauhar Gauriganj, District-Amethi, Uttar Pradesh – 227409

Particular dates

– Final date for acceptance of software by publish: 06 January 2020