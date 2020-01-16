Recruitment in 272 posts for 10th, 12th pass and graduates in Heavy Water Board, Government of India

The Heavy Water Board of the Authorities of India has sought functions for appointment to numerous class 272 posts. Beneath this, there are lots of different posts together with Technical Officer-D, Stipendiary Trainee (Class-1 & 2), Nurse, Scientific Assistant, Technician, Sub Officer and Stenographer. These posts will likely be stuffed for numerous heavy water vegetation and models of the Division of Atomic Vitality. Direct recruitment will likely be finished on these posts. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. Final date to use 31 January 2020 is. Learn extra for extra data associated to the posts:

Technical Officer-D, Complete Posts: 28 (unreserved)

(Particulars of posts topic clever)

Chemical, Submit: 21

Mechanical, put up: 03

Instrumentation, Submit: 02

Civil, Submit: 02

Qualification : Minimal 100 within the above topics from a acknowledged institute or college. BE / B.Tech diploma with% marks.

– With this, the candidates ought to have minimal 4 years expertise within the related subject.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Stage – 11 In line with 67,700 Rupees.

Stipendiary Trainee (Class-1), Complete Posts: 65 (Unreserved: 34)

(Particulars of posts by topic)

Chemical, Designation: 43 (Unreserved: 22))

Qualification: Diploma in Chemical Engineering topic with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute.

Mechanical, put up: 01

Qualification: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute.

Electrical, Submit: 07 (Unreserved: 05)

Qualification: Diploma in Electrical Engineering with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute.

Instrumentation, Submit: 09 (Unreserved: 03)

Qualification: Instrumentation / Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute. Diploma within the topic.

Chemistry (Laboratory), Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 04)

Eligibility: Ought to have a B.Sc (Physics / Arithmetic / Biology as an adjunct topic) in first-class chemistry from acknowledged institute.

Stipend: First 12 months 16, 000 Rs and Second Yr 50 , 000 Rupees.

– Pay Matrix Stage on completion of coaching – 07 In line with 44, 900 Pay scale of Rs.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and most 24 12 months .

Stipendiary Trainee (Class-2), Complete Posts: 92 (Unreserved: )

(Particulars of posts by commerce / topic)

Course of / Plant Operator, Submit: 56 (Unreserved: 700 )

Chemistry (Laboratory), Submit: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Electrical, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Mechanical (Fitter), Submit: 10 (Unreserved: 04)

Mechanic (Motor Car), Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Welder, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Rigger, Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 01)

Turner, put up: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Plumber, Submit: 03

Mason, Submit: 02

Carpenter, Submit: 01

Qualification: Minimal 81 from acknowledged institute or board. Handed SSC examination with Science and Arithmetic topic with% marks.

– ITI certificates ought to be obtained within the above commerce with it.

Stipend: First 12 months 10, 500 and second 12 months 80 ,500 Rupees.

– Pay Matrix Stage on completion of coaching – 03 or 04 In line with 21, 700 to , 500 Pay scale of Rs.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and max 22 The 12 months.

Bodily parameters (stipendiary trainee-classes 1 and a couple of)

Peak: centimeters for males 152 and centimeters 148 for ladies

Weight: Must be in line with top.

Nurse-A, Submit: 04 (Unreserved: 02)

Eligibility: Three years Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery with 12th class examination from acknowledged institute / board.

– It ought to be registered with the Central / State Nursing Council as a nurse. or

– B.Sc. diploma in Nursing or

– Minimal three years of expertise within the related subject with acquiring the Certificates of Nursing-A. or

– Should have served within the put up of Nursing Assistant Class-Three or above within the Military.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix 44, 900 Rs. Different allowances will even be given together with it.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and most 30 12 months.

Scientific Assistant-B (Civil), Submit: 05 (Unreserved: 01)

Qualification: Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimal 60 per cent marks from acknowledged institute.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix 35, 400 Rupees. Different allowances will even be given together with it.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and most 30 12 months.

Scientific Assistant-B (Radiography), Submit: 01

Qualification: B.Sc diploma in Radiography topic with minimal 60 share marks from acknowledged institute or

– B.Sc diploma with minimal 50% marks and one 12 months diploma in Radiography.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix 35, 400 Rupees. Different allowances will even be given together with it.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and most 30 12 months.

Technician-C (Crane / Forklift), Submit: 03 (Unreserved: 02)

Eligibility: Handed SSC / HSC with Arithmetic and Science topic with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged board. Must be

– Candidates ought to have minimal 4 years expertise with heavy automobile driving license.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix 25, 500 Rupees. Different allowances will even be given together with it.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and most 29 12 months.

Stenographer Grade-2, Submit: 02 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Handed 10th class examination from acknowledged board.

– English shorthand has a minimal 100 velocity per minute and English typewriting velocity 40 Let the phrases be minutely.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix 34, 400 Rupees. Different allowances will even be given together with it.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and most 27 12 months.

Stenographer Grade-Three, Submit: 08 (Unreserved: 04)

Qualification: Handed 10th class examination from acknowledged board.

– English shorthand has a minimal 80 velocity per minute and English typewriting velocity 30 Let the phrase be minutely.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix 25, 500 Rupees. Different allowances will even be given together with it.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and most 27 12 months.

Further Division Clerk, Submit: 18 (Unreserved: 07)

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma with minimal 50% marks from acknowledged institute. With this the English typing velocity 30 ought to be minute by minute.

Ought to have information of pc knowledge processing.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix 25, 500 Rupees. Different allowances will even be given together with it.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and most 27 12 months.

Driver, Designation: 20 (Unreserved: 14)

Eligibility: Have a heavy and lightweight automobile driving license with passing 10th normal examination from a acknowledged board.

– With this, candidates ought to have minimal three years expertise within the related subject.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix 19,900 Rupees. Different allowances will even be given together with it.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and most 27 12 months.

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman / A, Submit: 26 (Unreserved: 12)

Qualification: Should have handed 12th with Chemistry topic with minimal 50% marks from acknowledged institute.

– One 12 months expertise with heavy automobile driving license.

– With this, get hold of a certificates in hearth combating.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix 21 ,700 Rupees. Different allowances will even be given together with it.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and most 25 12 months.

Minimal Bodily Standards

Peak: 165 Centimeter

Weight: 50 kg

Chest: 81 centimeters and when inflated 86 ) Centimeter

Choice Course of

Eligible candidates will likely be chosen via written check / prelims and superior check, ability check / typing / stenography check / driving check / interview.

Utility price

– 100 Rupees. No price is payable to SC / ST / PwD.

– The price needs to be paid via on-line mode.

Utility Course of

– To start with, you need to login on the web site (www.hwb.gov.in). On the homepage, click on the recruitment commercial hyperlink by inserting the cursor on the recruitment part.

– On doing this a brand new webpage will open. Right here the posts utilized for are given. Commercial quantity HWB / 1 / 2020 is given subsequent to the posts. Click on on the clicking right here hyperlink under it.

– On clicking, one other new web page will open. Right here is an commercial hyperlink subsequent to the posts. Click on on it.

– On this means detailed commercial launched associated to vacancies will open. Learn it rigorously and verify your eligibility in line with the posts.

– Return to the earlier webpage to use on-line. New consumer registration choice will likely be seen on the left aspect right here. Click on on it.

– Now the registration type will open on the brand new web page. Fastidiously enter all the knowledge sought in it. Additionally, enter the verification picture under and click on on the Create Consumer button.

– Now you’re going to get the main points in your cellular / electronic mail. With this assist, login and open the net utility type.

– Fill it fully in line with the rules given within the commercial. Lastly, take a printout of the applying type on A4 dimension paper and preserve it secure with you.

Essential date

Final date for on-line utility: 31 January 2020

Extra data right here

Web site: www.hwb.gov.in, https://hwb.mahaonline.gov.in