Recruitment in 75 posts including Assistant Manager in Cotton Corporation of India

The Cotton Company of India Restricted, Navi Mumbai invited purposes for appointment to numerous classes of posts. Have performed. Underneath this, recruitment might be made on complete 75 posts. These embody Assistant Firm Secretary, Assistant Supervisor (Civil, Authorized, Workplace Language), Administration Trainee (HR, Advertising, Accounts), Junior Industrial Government, amongst others. Appointments to those posts might be made on the premise of direct recruitment. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. Final date to use 27 is January 2020.

Assistant Firm Secretary, Publish: 01 (Unreserved )

Qualification: LLB diploma from acknowledged institute or college adopted by CS examination.

– MBA diploma holders with the above might be given desire.

– Candidates ought to have minimal one 12 months expertise within the related area.

Assistant Supervisor (Civil), Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: BE diploma in Civil Engineering with minimal 50% marks from acknowledged institute or college.

– Candidates ought to have minimal one 12 months expertise within the related area.

Assistant Supervisor (Authorized), Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: LLB or 5 12 months built-in diploma with minimal 50% marks from acknowledged institute or college.

– Candidates ought to have minimal one 12 months expertise within the related area.

Assistant Supervisor (Workplace Language), Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Grasp's diploma in Hindi topic with minimal 50 per cent marks from acknowledged institute or college.

With this, English as a topic ought to be studied at commencement stage.

– Candidates ought to have minimal one 12 months expertise within the related area.

Pay Scale (above posts): 40, 18 to 1, 40, 000 Rupees.

Age restrict (above submit): Most 32 12 months.

Administration Trainee (HR) Publish: 01 ( Unreserved)

Qualification: MBA / PGDM with HR specialization from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Publish Graduate Diploma in Human Useful resource Administration with minimal 50% marks.

Administration Trainee (Advertising), Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Qualification: MBA diploma in Agri Enterprise Administration / Agriculture associated topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Administration Trainee (Accounts), Publish: 10 (Unreserved: 05)

Qualification: MMS / MCom / MBA (Finance) diploma from acknowledged institute or college or handed CA / CMA examination.

Pay Scale (above three posts): 30, 000 to 1, 20, 000 Rupees.

Age restrict (above three posts): Most 30 years.

Junior Industrial Government, Publish: 20 (Unreserved:

)

Junior Assistant (Common), Publish: 14 (Unreserved: 1000 )

Qualification (above two posts): B.Sc diploma in Agriculture with minimal 50% marks from acknowledged institute or college.

(Accounts), Publish: 15 (Unreserved: 08)

B.Com diploma with minimal 50% marks from acknowledged institute or college.

Hindi Translator, Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma in Hindi topic from acknowledged institute or college. With this, English ought to be studied as a topic at commencement stage.

Pay Scale (above 4 posts): 22, 000 to 90, 40 Rupees.

Age restrict (above 4 posts): Most 30 12 months.

– The minimal age restrict for all of the above posts is 18 years. Calculation of age restrict 01 of October 2019 Can be performed on the premise

OBC (Non Creamy Layer) class might be given a rest of three years, SC / ST class for 5 years and PwD for ten years on the most age.

Probation Interval: One 12 months.

Choice Course of: Eligible candidates might be chosen via written examination and interview.

Examination Heart

Mumbai / Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Patna

Utility charge

– 1000 Rs. (750 Utility Payment for Common, EWS and OBC class Rs.Integration Cost).

– SC / ST / Divyang class candidates solely 250 must pay an integration cost of Rs.

– Charges might be paid via OnSign mode.

Utility charge

– To begin with login on firm web site (https://cotcorp.org.in). Click on on the recruitment hyperlink within the Public Notices part on the correct facet of the homepage.

– On doing this a brand new webpage will open. Right here click on on the PDF icon subsequent to the title RECRUITMENT AGAINST VARIOUS POSTS ON DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASIS.

– On clicking, the detailed commercial associated to vacancies will open. Learn it rigorously and test your eligibility in line with the posts.

– Now come again to the earlier webpage. Click on on the web registration type hyperlink underneath the commercial title.

– On doing this, a brand new web page associated to the applying course of and tips will open. Learn all the knowledge given right here with goodwill and tick the field under and click on on the Begin button.

– On-line registration type will open as quickly as you do that. Rigorously enter all the knowledge requested and fill the captcha code and click on on submit button.

– Login particulars might be obtained on the e-mail ID you entered. By logging in with them, full the web software course of.

– Take a printout of efficiently submitted software on A4 measurement paper and preserve it secure with you.

Necessary date

Final date for on-line software: 27 January 2020