Recruitment in many positions including teacher, clerk, accountant in Sainik School

Sainik College of Sambalpur in Odisha 22 has requested for purposes to make posts. The posts embrace Assistant Grasp, Accountant, Quarter Grasp, UDC, LDC, Driver, Common Employees, Matron and Nursing Sister. There will likely be common / contractual recruitment to those posts. and eligible candidates have to use for these posts via publish. The final date for acceptance of software is eighth January 2020. Learn extra for extra info associated to the posts:

Assistant Grasp, Complete Posts: 07 ( Unreserved: 06)

(Vacancies as per topic)

Arithmetic, Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Common Science, Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Social Science, Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

English, Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Hindi, Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Odia, Publish: 01

Qualification (above publish): Minimal 250 within the topic associated to the publish from acknowledged institute or college Have 4 12 months built-in diploma with% marks. or

– Bachelor's diploma within the involved topic with minimal 50% marks.

Together with this, one ought to have a BEd diploma and move the Central / State Instructor Eligibility Take a look at.

– Will need to have proficiency in educating in English medium.

Pc Science, Publish: 01 (unreserved)

Qualification: BE / B.Tech Diploma / Diploma in Pc Science / IT or equal topic with minimal 50% marks from acknowledged institute or college . or

– Publish Graduate Diploma in Pc with BE / BTech Diploma in any self-discipline. or

– Grasp's diploma in pc science topic with a BSc or BCA or equal diploma.

Grasp's Diploma or Publish Graduate Diploma in Pc Science topic.

Proficient in educating in Hindi and English medium with the above academic .

Pay Scale: Fundamental Pay 44, 900 Rs. Different allowances may also be out there with this.

Age Restrict: Minimal 21 and Most 35 The 12 months.

Accountant, Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Will need to have ample information of double entry system in accounting with B.Com diploma from acknowledged institute or college.

Pay Scale: Fundamental Pay 35, 400 Rs. Different allowances may also be out there with this.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 50 The 12 months.

Quarter Grasp, Publish: 01 (unreserved)

Qualification: BA / BCom diploma from a acknowledged institute or college with at the very least 5 years expertise within the publish of UDC Retailer / Quartermaster.

Pay Scale: Fundamental Pay 29, 200 Rs. . Different allowances may also be out there with this.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 50 The 12 months.

UDC, Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma from a acknowledged institute or college. With this, the candidates ought to have minimal two years of expertise within the related discipline.

– English typing velocity 40 on pc needs to be minute by minute. Shorthand info needs to be included with this.

Be proficient in speaking in Hindi and English.

Pay Scale: Fundamental Pay 25, 500 Rs. Different allowances may also be out there with this.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 50 The 12 months.

Decrease Division Clerk, Publish: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

Qualification: Handed 12 from acknowledged Board of College Schooling. Or equal qualification.

– Typing velocity 40 in English on a pc per minute.

– Be proficient in speaking in Hindi and English.

Pay Scale: Fundamental Pay 19, 900 Rs. Different allowances may also be out there with this.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 50 The 12 months.

Driver, Designation: 01

Qualification: 10th class handed from acknowledged board / faculty. Have a sound driving license to drive a heavy car.

– With this, the candidates ought to have minimal two years expertise within the related discipline.

Pay Scale: Fundamental Pay 19, 900 Rs. Different allowances may also be out there with this.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 50 The 12 months.

Common Worker, Publish: 06 ( Unreserved: 04)

Common Employees (Feminine), Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification (above two posts): Will need to have handed class X examination from acknowledged faculty board.

Pay Scale (above two posts): Fundamental Pay 18, 000 Rupees. Different allowances may also be out there.

Age restrict (above two posts): Minimal 18 and Most 50 The 12 months.

Common Worker (on contract), Publish: 03 (unreserved)

Qualification: Handed 10th class examination from acknowledged board.

Month-to-month wage: 19, 530 Rs.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 50 The 12 months.

Metron (Feminine), Designation: 01 (unreserved)

Eligibility: Will need to have handed class X examination.

Fascinating: Desire will likely be given to the graduate diploma holder.

Proficient in sports activities / music or artwork mode.

Month-to-month wage: 31, 682 Rs.

Nursing Assistant, Publish: 01 (unreserved)

Qualification: Diploma / Diploma in Nursing / Common Nursing & Midwifery from acknowledged institute. 5 years of labor expertise.

Pay Scale: Fundamental Pay 25, 500 Rs. Different allowances may also be given together with it.

Age restrict (above two posts): Minimal 18 and Most 50 The 12 months.

– Within the most age restrict, the reserved class will likely be exempted as per the principles of the Central Authorities.

Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates will likely be chosen via written take a look at / talent / sensible take a look at and interview.

Utility payment

– For Common and OBC class 500 Rs. For SC / ST class candidates 250 Rs.

– It must be paid by demand draft, which needs to be payable in favor of Principal Sainik College Sambalpur.

Utility Course of

– Login to the web site (https://sambalpur.nic.in). Place the discover cursor on the homepage.

– Click on on the Recruitment and End result hyperlink below it. It will open a brand new webpage.

– Title right here Commercial for Recruitment of various publish for the Sainik College Sambalpur. has given.

– Click on on the PDF icon subsequent to it. It will open the detailed commercial associated to the vacancies.

– Learn it fastidiously and test your eligibility. The format of the applying type can be connected together with the notification. Take away the printout on its A4 dimension paper. Then fastidiously enter all the data sought in it.

– Should write the e-mail ID and cellular quantity within the type. Additionally, paste your passport dimension photograph on the designated place on the appropriate.

– Signal the applying type, in any other case it will likely be rejected. After this, connect the stuffed software type with self attested photocopy of the required paperwork and ship it to the handle fastened by atypical publish.

– On the envelope by which the applying is shipped, above the applying for the publish of ……. (should apply for the publish).

Additionally ship these paperwork

– Certificates of tenth (to authenticate date of beginning)

– All tutorial certificates and their marksheet

– Caste certificates (if relevant)

– Demand Draft of Payment Cost

Ship software right here

Principal, Sainik College Sambalpur, PO Basantpur PS-Burla, Close to Gaushala, District- Sambalpur, Odisha – 768025

Particular dates

Final date for acceptance by publish: 08 January 2020

Extra info right here

Web site: https://sambalpur.nic.in