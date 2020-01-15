Recruitment in the posts of Electrical Assistant in South Gujarat Vij Company Limited

South Gujarat Vij Firm Restricted, Surat has been recruiting for the posts of Electrical Assistant (Junior Assistant). Purposes are looked for. Beneath this, a complete of 482 posts will probably be stuffed. These posts will probably be stuffed for 5 years. Candidates will also be regularized in line with their efficiency. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. The final date to use 15 is January 2020. Solely the unique residents of Gujarat will get the advantage of reservation. Candidates from different states will fall within the unreserved class and may apply underneath this class. All different info associated to the put up, qualification and software are given beneath:

Electrical Assistant (Junior Assistant), Put up: 482 (Unreserved: 49)

Qualification: BA / BCom / BCA / BSC / BBA diploma with minimal 55% marks from acknowledged institute or college.

Pay Scale: First Yr 17, 500 Rs. Pay scale will probably be given as per guidelines from second 12 months to fifth 12 months.

After working for 5 years, the pay scale 25, 250 to 55, 800 will probably be Rs.

Age Vary

Most 30 12 months for basic class candidates and most for reserved class (besides EWS class). The 12 months.

Girls will probably be given a leisure of 5 years on the most age and ten years for the differently-abled.

Age restrict will probably be calculated based mostly on 26 December 2019.

Choice Course of

Eligible candidates will probably be chosen by way of on-line / offline written take a look at.

This examination will probably be performed in English and Gujarati language. Most marks 100 have been set for the examination. A fourth digit will probably be deducted for every improper reply.

Questions associated to English Language, Arithmetic and Common Science, Analytics and Logical Reasoning, Pc Data and Gujarati Language will probably be requested on this examination.

Software charge

For Common, SEBC and EWS class 500 Rs.

SC, ST and otherwise abled candidates must pay 250 Rs.

Charges must be paid by way of on-line bank card / debit card / internet banking.

Software Course of

Login to the web site (www.dgvcl.com). On the homepage, click on on the commercial flashing hyperlink within the What's New part.

This may open a brand new webpage. Right here the commercial title APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FOR THE POST OF VIDYUT SAHAYAK (JUNIOR ASSISTANT) ….

Click on on the press right here hyperlink subsequent to it. A brand new web page will open after doing this.

'Now right here the obtain and apply now hyperlinks are given beneath the title Software for the put up of Vidhyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant).

Click on the obtain hyperlink first. On this method, an in depth commercial associated to the vacant put up will open in your laptop display.

Learn it fastidiously and verify your eligibility in line with the put up. After that, come again to the earlier webpage and click on on Apply Now hyperlink.

'On-line software type will open after doing this. Fill it in line with the rules given within the commercial and full the appliance course of.

Lastly, take a printout of the efficiently submitted software on A4 measurement paper and hold it protected with you.

Essential Date

Final date for on-line software:

15 January 2020

Extra info right here

Cellphone : 0261-2506189

E-mail: [email protected] AüS

[email protected]

Web site: www.dgvcl.com