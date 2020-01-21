Recruitment in Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, interview on 31 January

Uttar Pradesh Air pollution Management Board (UPPCB) has a complete of six posts of Junior Analysis Fellow (JRF) However vacancies have been eliminated. These posts can be stuffed for varied topics. The board will conduct a walk-in-interview to make appointments to those posts. and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in-interview 31 on January 2020. Additional particulars are given beneath:

Junior Analysis Fellow (JRF), Whole Posts: 06

(Vacancies based mostly on topics)

– Atmosphere, Publish: 02

– Economics, Designation: 02

– Legislation, Designation: 02

Eligibility

– Has obtained PG diploma in a associated topic from acknowledged college or institute.

Should have handed NET examination as nicely.

– Additionally concentrate on data know-how.

Month-to-month wage: 32, 000 Rs.

Most age: 28 years. On this age restrict, SC / ST candidates can be exempted for 5 years, girls by three years and OBC by three years.

See commercial right here

– Login to the web site (www.uppcb.com). Go to the 'Information & Occasions' part on the suitable aspect of the homepage right here.

– Stroll-in-Interview for the Junior Analysis Fellows hyperlink is given below this part. Click on on it.

– On doing so the commercial associated to the publish will open. Learn the knowledge given in it fastidiously and examine your eligibility.

– Software kind is connected to this commercial. Take a printout of this on A4 measurement paper.

– Enter all the knowledge sought on this software fastidiously. Additionally, paste your passport measurement picture.

data :

On the day of walk-in-interview, it’s essential to convey the finished software together with self-attested photocopy of all the required certificates and paperwork, together with the unique copy and colour of your passport measurement.

Date of walk-in-interview: 31 January 2020

Registration Time : Morning 10 to