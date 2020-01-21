Recruitment in Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, interview on 31 January

Uttar Pradesh Air pollution Management Board (UPPCB) has a complete of six posts of Junior Analysis Fellow (JRF) However vacancies have been eliminated. These posts can be stuffed for varied topics. The board will conduct a walk-in-interview to make appointments to those posts. and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in-interview 31 on January 2020. Additional particulars are given beneath:
Junior Analysis Fellow (JRF), Whole Posts: 06
(Vacancies based mostly on topics)
– Atmosphere, Publish: 02
– Economics, Designation: 02
– Legislation, Designation: 02
Eligibility
– Has obtained PG diploma in a associated topic from acknowledged college or institute.
Should have handed NET examination as nicely.
– Additionally concentrate on data know-how.
Month-to-month wage: 32, 000 Rs.
Most age: 28 years. On this age restrict, SC / ST candidates can be exempted for 5 years, girls by three years and OBC by three years.
– Login to the web site (www.uppcb.com). Go to the 'Information & Occasions' part on the suitable aspect of the homepage right here.
– Stroll-in-Interview for the Junior Analysis Fellows hyperlink is given below this part. Click on on it.
– On doing so the commercial associated to the publish will open. Learn the knowledge given in it fastidiously and examine your eligibility.
– Software kind is connected to this commercial. Take a printout of this on A4 measurement paper.
– Enter all the knowledge sought on this software fastidiously. Additionally, paste your passport measurement picture.
data :
On the day of walk-in-interview, it’s essential to convey the finished software together with self-attested photocopy of all the required certificates and paperwork, together with the unique copy and colour of your passport measurement.
Date of walk-in-interview: 31 January 2020
Registration Time : Morning 10 to
O'clock
– Necessary data (have to be reached half an hour earlier than the scheduled time of registration)
Location of interview
Uttar Pradesh Air pollution Management Board (UPPCB), Directorate of Atmosphere, Vineet Block-1, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow – 226010
Web site: www.uppcb.com
