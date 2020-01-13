Recruitment of 200 posts of Junior Engineer in Bihar, Read about vacant posts, qualification and application process

Bihar Recruitment of 200 posts of Junior Engineer: Small Water Sources Division, Bihar will appoint varied class 200 posts. Beneath this, the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil / Mechanical) can be crammed. These posts can be crammed on contractual foundation. These posts additionally embody some backlog vacancies. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. The final date for making use of on-line 31 is January 2020. All of the reservations and age leisure can be obtainable solely to the unique residents of Bihar. Candidates from different states will fall within the unreserved class and can be eligible to use in the identical class. For additional info associated to the vacancies, qualification and utility course of learn additional:

Junior Engineer (Civil), Submit: 129 (Unreserved: 50))

Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Submit: 50 (Unreserved: 27)

Backlog vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil), Submit: 21 (Unreserved: 18 )

Eligibility

Three years diploma in civil / mechanical engineering topic from a acknowledged institute or college.

Pay Scale: 27, 000 Rs.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 and Most 37 years. Age restrict can be calculated primarily based on 01 August 2019.

Choice Course of

The collection of certified candidates for these posts can be performed in keeping with the marks obtained within the instructional qualification.

Utility Charge: Examine the web site for extra particulars.

Utility Course of

Login on the web site http://minorirrigation.bihar.gov.in). Click on the Recruitment hyperlink within the Website Index part on the left facet of the homepage. It will open a brand new web page.

Right here info hyperlink is given for employment on contract of Junior Engineers (Civil / Mechanical) underneath the title 'Small Water Sources Division.

On clicking this, the detailed commercial associated to the vacancies will open. Learn it rigorously and verify your eligibility.

Now come again to the homepage. Click on on the hyperlink on the fitting click on right here for JE Recruitment.

Click on on the clicking right here to use on-line on the brand new webpage that opens. Now on-line registration webpage will open.

Full the registration by rigorously coming into all the data sought right here. After this, open the web utility kind with the assistance of the login particulars obtained.

'Fill it utterly in keeping with the rules given within the commercial. A scan copy of the passport measurement picture and signature must be uploaded on the time of making use of.

'Picture measurement 50 lower than KB and signature measurement 20 lower than KB wanted.

Lastly take out the A4 measurement paper printout of the efficiently submitted utility and preserve it secure with you.

Necessary Date

Final date for on-line utility: 31 January 2020

Extra info right here

Web site: http://minorirrigation.bihar.gov.in